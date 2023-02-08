Six people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people have been booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Kate A. Delong, 36, of the 300 block of Bell Street, Camden, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Austin R. German, 23, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Katie N. Harger, 35, of the 500 block of West Follett Lane, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew G. Penland, 37, of the 500 block of West Follett Lane, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Marianne M. Schaefer, 57, of Lane 205 Jimmerson Lake, arrested on C.R. 350N west of C.R. 800W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Damarcus A. Wallace, 39, of the 3100 block of Oliver Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
