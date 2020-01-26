Jan. 12

14:25 Traffic stop, Hidden Oaks Run at Gump Road

Jan. 13

2 extra patrols

07:03 Traffic stop, Gump Road at Hidden Oaks Run

Jan. 14

4 extra patrols

20:25 Reckless driving, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

Jan. 15

6 extra patrols

10:38 911 hang up, 2900 block of Hathaway Road

12:39 VIN inspection, 15200 block of Lima Road

13:56 Traffic hazard, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road

16:56 Theft, 12700 block of Hand Road

Jan. 16

4 extra patrols

Jan. 17

3 extra patrols

10:18 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

15:23 Cat investigation, 16000 block of Lima Road

Jan. 18

11 extra patrols

15:56 Audible alarm, 15600 block of Lima Road

18:37 Alarm, 16600 block of Lima Road

20:55 Audible alarm, 16600 block of Lima Road

Jan. 19

7 extra patrols

12:31 Audible alarm, 16300 block of Lima Road

08:51 Found items, 12000 block of SR 3

09:18 Follow up, 12000 block of SR 3

19:29 Alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court

Jan. 20

5 extra patrols

10:19 Dog investigation at Walnut and Trinity streets

Jan. 21

2 extra patrols

09:24 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 2800 block of Carroll Road

Jan. 22

2 extra patrols

00:48 Alarm, 16600 block of Lima Road

15:00 Serving protective order, 15400 block of Lima Road

Jan. 23

No reports

Jan. 24

6 extra patrols

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.