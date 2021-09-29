If you’re allergic to sticker shock — who isn’t? — leftovers might hit the spot.
No, we’re not talking pizza, though we’re also not against it. A vehicle is considered a leftover when the next year’s models begin showing up on dealer lots, no matter if the leftovers are still current-year vehicles. The result is that deals — better deals than you can get on any pizza — start emerging.
When the leftovers begin piling up
Manufacturers usually unveil their new models between August and November, but it could happen as early as January. Manufacturers fret when last year’s models take up space on the lot and compete with the newer models. They typically will make incentives available on the leftover models, especially toward the end of the year.
Deals, deals, deals
Due to incentives, a new vehicle that’s one model year old will typically save you money. Be careful, however, that you know what you’re getting into. The vehicle is considered to already be one year old, even the day you drive it off the lot, so depreciation could hit you hard. You’ll also be stuck with whatever colors and options are available at the time you’re ready to buy.
“You really need to figure out which model or models you’re interested in buying, and start tracking the inventory,” says Gregg Fidan, founder of RealCarTips.com, tells Capital One. “When the leftover inventory is between 10% and 20% of the latest model year, that’s when you can get optimal deals. And by optimal, I mean buy a leftover with colors and options that you actually desire.”
