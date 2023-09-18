TODAY

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Fremont at Angola, 6 p.m.

East Noble at Bellmont, 6 p.m.

Eastside at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Garrett at Westview, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Churubusco at Hamilton, 6 p.m.

Huntington North at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

FW North Side at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Central Noble at Westview, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Blackhawk Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Angola at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Westview at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

Central Noble at FW North Side, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne Fusion at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Central Noble at Westview, 4:30 p.m.

Angola at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

Leo at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

New Haven at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.

Fremont at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine men at Albion MIAA Jamboree, Cascades Golf Course, Jackson, Mich., 11 a.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine women at Indiana-Kokomo, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Bremen at Westview, 5:30 p.m.

New Haven at Angola, 7 p.m.

East Noble at Bellmont, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

DeKalb at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

Angola at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.

Bellmont at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Canterbury at Churubusco, 5:45 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Men, Ohio Northern at Trine, 5:30 p.m.

Women, Anderson at Trine, 7 p.m.

