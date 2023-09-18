TODAY
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Fremont at Angola, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Bellmont, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Westview, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Huntington North at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
FW North Side at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Central Noble at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Blackhawk Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Angola at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Westview at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at FW North Side, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne Fusion at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Central Noble at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Angola at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Leo at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
New Haven at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Fremont at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men at Albion MIAA Jamboree, Cascades Golf Course, Jackson, Mich., 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine women at Indiana-Kokomo, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Bremen at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
New Haven at Angola, 7 p.m.
East Noble at Bellmont, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
DeKalb at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Angola at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.
Bellmont at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Canterbury at Churubusco, 5:45 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men, Ohio Northern at Trine, 5:30 p.m.
Women, Anderson at Trine, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.