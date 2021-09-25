Duck call maker Richard Hall of Triggered Waterfowl will be at a fall festival at the Flower Pot Garden Center, 5432 S.R. 327 in Garrett on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
An earlier story incorrectly reported he would be at a different fall fest event in Garrett today. The Star regrets the error.
