TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
DeKalb and Lakeland at Fremont (Lake James), 4:45 p.m.
Angola and FW North Side at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fremont at Central Noble, 4:45 p.m.
Angola at East Noble, 5 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Fremont at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Goshen at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
West Noble at Wawasee, 4:30 p.m.
Leo at Angola, 5 p.m.
Northridge at East Noble, 5 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Fremont, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Norwell at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights and Laville at Westview (Heron Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
Fairfield and Garrett at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
DeKalb at New Haven, 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Angola, 5:30 p.m. (varsity only)
Lakeland at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
Huntington North at East Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Westview at Garrett, 5 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Angola at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Huntington North, 6:30 p.m.
New Haven at DeKalb, 6:45 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Eastside at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Westview at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Bluffton at Churubusco, 7:15 p.m.
DeKalb at Angola, 7:30 p.m.
