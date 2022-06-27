KENDALLVILLE — It's been a long while since Kendallville last sprayed to try to control mosquitoes.
And while there's no imminent plans to bring it back, that's not to say it's off the table forever.
It's summer time and that means mosquitoes are back. While mosquitoes are a annoyance with their itch-inducing bites, they can also be a health hazard by carrying and distributing communicable diseases like West Nile Virus from person to person.
While some communities spray around neighborhoods in an effort to tamp down mosquito populations, Kendallville hasn't done it in years.
City officials couldn't exactly put their finger on when it stopped — Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said it was likely shortly after the Great Recession struck in 2008 when Kendallville hacked a lot of non-essential items out of its budget during the economic crash — but it's probably been a decade or more.
There have been a couple reasons why there's been no major push to bring it back, Handshoe said.
First, the cost and hassle of the require training, licensing, equipment, mosquito spray and overtime for city workers to drive around fogging are reasons on the financial side.
But second, Handshoe said it hasn't come back mainly because there's been no demand from residents for it to return.
"We actually had more people asking not to spray than to spray because they felt it was toxic," Handshoe recalled. "So we never brought it back."
Mosquito sprays do contain pesticide in it, but at concentrations so low that they are not a risk to humans or pets. Still, people are advised to head inside when they see the fog truck coming by and spraying the neighborhood.
Kendallville Board of Works and City Council President Jim Dazey said it's not necessarily gone forever. If citizens want mosquito spraying to return, the city could look into reviving the program.
"Maybe it's something we need to look at again and see if it could be budgeted," Dazey said.
