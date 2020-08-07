Today
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Angola, Garrett, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, Westview at Fremont Fall Classic at Lake James, 9 a.m.
AUTO RACING
Angola Motorsport Speedway, featuring Al Cook Jr. Memorial 88 for late models, 6:30 p.m.
Monday
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Angola, West Noble at Lakeland, 10 a.m.
East Noble vs. Leo at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.
Northrop at Fremont, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Bishop Dwenger, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Northridge, Fairfield at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Concord, 4:30 p.m.
Garrett at Norwell, 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco at North Side, 5 p.m.
New Haven at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
