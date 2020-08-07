Today

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Angola, Garrett, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, Westview at Fremont Fall Classic at Lake James, 9 a.m.

AUTO RACING

Angola Motorsport Speedway, featuring Al Cook Jr. Memorial 88 for late models, 6:30 p.m.

Monday

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Angola, West Noble at Lakeland, 10 a.m.

East Noble vs. Leo at Bridgewater, 4:30 p.m.

Northrop at Fremont, 5 p.m.

DeKalb at Bishop Dwenger, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Northridge, Fairfield at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

Westview at Concord, 4:30 p.m.

Garrett at Norwell, 4:30 p.m.

Churubusco at North Side, 5 p.m.

New Haven at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

