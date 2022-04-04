KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville City Council members will introduce an ordinance establishing the city's first historic district, located in downtown, the first step in a three-meeting process to get the thing formed and ready to go.
Council members were originally planning to introduce the ordinance on March 15, but a hiccup with timing for advertisement of a required public hearing set the process back until April.
As a requirement of the $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant the city received from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, Kendallville had to set up a historic preservation commission and form a historic district as a mean to regulate and protect the investment being made in historic facade renovation and restoration.
Once formed, buildings located in the district would be subject to review by the Kendallville Historic Preservation Commission whenever they want to make conspicuous changes to the exterior of their buildings, or if/when any new development were to occur in the downtown.
Commission members are tasked with reviewing building plans for historic appropriateness and work with building owners to discuss options that maintain the historic character of the Main Street corridor. Building owners would be required to get a certificate of appropriateness signing off on the changes before they'd be able to pull building permits from the city.
Kendallville's downtown historic district is tightly bounded to the Main Street corridor with three minor exceptions.
The district runs from Rush Street to just north of the railroad tracks, bounded on the east and west by the alleys that run behind the Main Street buildings.
There are three additional bump outs beyond the Main Street buildings — the former pawn shop site and the Sargent Street vacant lot opposite it just to the north of the railroad tracks, the old post office building on West Mitchell Street and the former Modern Printing building on East William Street.
Other buildings outside of those tight bounds, including buildings fronting Mitchell, William and Rush streets or those on State or Orchard streets, are not part of the district and therefore would not be regulated.
The council is expected to introduce the ordinance on first reading tonight, then would hold a public hearing at the April 18 meeting to take any public comment on the plan. Once done, the ordinance would need to be approved on a third reading in order to go into effect.
The Kendallville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
