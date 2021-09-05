INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — These winning numbers were drawn in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Indiana Lottery:
Daily Three-Midday: 6-9-1, SB: 8
Daily Four-Midday: 3-7-7-3, SB: 8
Quick Draw Midday: 02-03-04-06-08-12-17-21-35-42-43-45-47-54-64-65-67-70-72-78, BE: 17
Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot, $345 million
Powerball: Estimated jackpot: $367 million
