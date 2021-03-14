Water, the homeowner’s natural enemy. Ideally it stays in the pipes or is kept outside. Boots, underlayments, housewraps, tapes, foams, glues, special siding and roofing systems — the list of products for keeping water out and your home dry is an ever-growing industry. It makes sense; a leak in the home stands out like a sore thumb. Peeling paint, crumbling drywall, damaged flooring are all symptoms of a leak, but they are symptoms you can see. What about a leak that you cannot see, in a part of the home you do not use? What about your crawlspace?
In the US, 15% of homes are built on a crawlspace, that translates to some 27 million homes. In lieu of a basement or slab, the house is built upon short walls and footings to support its weight. This method of construction leaves a space between the floor and the ground which is usually just large enough to crawl around in, hence the name. Unfinished, the crawlspace gives good access to interior systems that have been run through the floor (HVAC, plumbing, electric) and allows for construction in locations where a basement or slab is just not feasible or cost effective. These benefits are not without their own trade-offs however.
If not properly mitigated, moisture can collect within the crawlspace. Sheltered from direct sunlight, and poorly ventilated, moisture in the earth beneath your home will evaporate into the air within the crawlspace. This humidity, if not properly vented, can cause the warping of subflooring through the swelling of structural members and the cupping of hardwood flooring. Water alone is a detriment to the wooden substructure of any home, but the warm moist air and dark conditions also present the perfect environment for mold and mildew to flourish. That mold and mildew can exacerbate the rotting of floor joists threatening their integrity. Not to mention the health effects of having a thriving colony of mold living under your very feet. Those same conditions can also be an open invitation for rodents, small animals, and all manner of creepy crawlies to set up shop in your crawlspace. These pests can cause problems ranging from poor air quality and nibbled wires to structural instability and foundation damage.
What can we do about it? In the past, if not just left as bare earth, a thin plastic vapor barrier was laid in the floor of the crawlspace with venting around the perimeter. While that method worked fine for some houses and helped to stop that source of moisture, it did nothing against the other sources of humidity from the ambient air and it did little if anything against pests. Newer solutions aim to solve this problem. Full encapsulation, or the process of sealing the crawlspace from the ground and foundation walls. A vapor barrier is installed on the floor and the walls of the crawlspace, pipe boots (similar to boots found on roofs) are installed around all barrier penetrations. Then all the pieces are taped and sealed together to form what is essentially a water and air proof bag within the crawlspace. This connects the crawlspace to the floor above while sealing the floor joists off from moisture coming from below.
No two crawlspaces are the same, what works to solve the moisture issues in one may not have any bearing on those same issues in another. Some people do not even know that they have a crawlspace to check, let alone one with moisture issues. With the myriad of information and products available, there is no need to be caught off guard. The best thing you can do is to look and take stock of things. Use good judgement and consult a contractor or crawlspace specialist if you suspect a problem or are not sure. What may be a small problem now; could become a major repair in time. Water will not wait for you to find it before it causes damage.
To quote Ben Franklin, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
