The most essential part of the wedding is the couple. No one will argue otherwise. Florists, caterers, planners, and other vendors are important too, but when everyone goes home from a wedding, it is the couple whose life has just transformed. While planning, a couple will talk with many suppliers to get their flowers just right, to get their dress the perfect fit, to choose the best font for stationary that will fit the mood of the event. With a whirlwind of vendors, it is so important to make wedding photos a priority when planning your budget.
Wedding photography is different from other parts of planning your day. Your photos will capture the day in the moment and preserve the memories of one of the most important days of your life. Your photos will be décor in your home and beloved treasure on your coffee table. Your photos will eventually be in the hands of your grandchildren while you share with them your heritage. The flowers you carry will soon wilt. Your invitations will hang on refrigerators for just a short time. Your cake will be enjoyed by your guests. Your dress will be packed away. But your photos will keep your day carefully preserved. Make sure to invest in those memories.
On your wedding day, you will be in a vortex of plans coming to fruition when your flowers are perfect, your tables are set, and everything has finally come together. But unfortunately, you may miss a lot of moments. You may miss the tear that mom can’t hold back when she zips your dress or the nervousness of the groom right before he walks down the aisle. You may miss the reactions of your guests when they first see you walk down the aisle or when you are wiping cake off your cheek. You may miss your grandparent’s gentle kiss after toasts. Those are the details that help tell the story of your day. Those are the details you will want to invest in when hiring a professional photographer.
Consider these when making your photography investment:
Prioritize your budget. What is the average rate for photographers in your area? Check around and ask for personalized quotes for your event. Find different ways to save on other areas of your budget so you have more flexibility to invest in your photos.
Decide on your style. There are so many photographers to choose from that you will certainly find someone that will save you money if that is your main focus. But make sure to look through complete albums of past work to see if they will tell your story at a high quality. Do you like light and airy photos? Do you prefer a moody and romantic look? Find someone whose editing style fits your vision.
Love the photographer. You should be able to walk away from a conversation with your photographer and feel like you just caught up with a friend. There is often so much stress connected to planning a wedding that your photographer should recognize and relate to your stress. Find someone that will go above and beyond to make your day run smoothly.
Research the details. Does your photographer provide a photo itinerary for the day? Do you want a second shooter? Does your photographer travel? How long is the turnaround time for your gallery to be complete? Do you want digitals or any specialty prints and products? Don’t hesitate to meet your photographer with a list of questions to ask during a consultation.
Wedding photography isn’t about expensive gear and perfectly posed photos. It is about capturing your unique story to be preserved like a time capsule of your wedding day. Make your wedding photos a priority so you can go back to relive your day forever.
— Hannah Gilliland
