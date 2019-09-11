Ossian Days returns
OSSIAN — The Ossian Days Festival returns Sept. 12-14 throughout Ossian.
This two-and-a-half-day event features a chainsaw carving demonstration at 7 p.m. Thursday, a parade at 5 p.m. Saturday and a free concert with Jen & The Foggy Creek Band Saturday from 7-9 p.m.
The parade theme this year is “There is No Place like Home.”
Other popular events include a pork chop dinner, a silent auction, a prince and princess contest, a youth fishing tournament, a big wheel race and a donut hole eating contest, among other activities.
More information can be found at ossiandays.com.
Hobnobben preview party Sept. 13
FORT WAYNE — Join the Cinema Center and the Fort Wayne filmmakers behind “American Mullet: The Legend of the Silver Fox” for a special Hobnobben Film Festival preview party Sept. 13 from 6-9 p.m.
Grab some finger food or beer in the Spectator Lounge before the film starts at 7 p.m.
The filmmakers will be available following the screening to answer questions about the movie — or to talk about the ineffable appeal of the Mullet Man.
Tickets, which are $20, can be purchased on the Cinema Center’s website under “Box Office” then “Films & Events.” Tickets are limited.
Garnering a cult-like following for his nonchalant showmanship and immaculate silver mullet, the Fort Wayne Mullet Man has evolved into a Facebook folk hero. “American Mullet” follows two friends as they turn Fort Wayne upside down to unlock the mystery of the Silver Fox, Patrick Kopacz.
The Hobnobben Film Festival celebrates the art of film and filmmaking, featuring an eclectic mix of international, regional, student and locally produced films. This year’s festival features 62 films from 12 different countries chosen from among 175 submissions. Twenty-two of the selected films have a Hoosier connection, and nearly one third are from women filmmakers.
21st Buddy Walk
Sept. 14
FORT WAYNE — The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana (DSANI) will host its 21st Annual Buddy Walk on Sept. 14 at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne.
This year is a special one as the organization is celebrating its 21st Buddy Walk. In the Down syndrome community, 21 is a significant number, as anyone born with Down syndrome has three copies of the 21st chromosome.
The Buddy Walk is a walk in which anyone can participate without special training. It is an inspirational and educational event that celebrates the many abilities and accomplishments of people living with Down syndrome.
This year’s 1.2-mile walk will also have many fun activities for everyone including crafts, games, face painting, balloon art, a magician, silent auction and raffle prize drawings, and a dance party.
This year’s fundraising goal is $95,000, which allows DSANI to continue its efforts to enhance the lives of people living with Down syndrome, advocate on their behalf, provide information and support to families and professionals, and promote acceptance and inclusion. DSANI receives no federal, state or local money, but is financed strictly by private donations.
Visit dsani.org to register for the Buddy Walk.
Black Pine hosts
Roar ‘n’ Snore
ALBION — Imagine waking up to the sounds of the lions roaring, birds calling and wolves howling!
Participants in the Sept. 14 Roar ‘n’ Snore event at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary will have that opportunity Sept. 14. Roar ‘N’ Snore has been a family tradition at Black Pine for more than 10 years.
Pack up your tent, sleeping bags, cooler and flashlight and join the staff at Black Pine for a night of camping at the sanctuary. Each site can accommodate up to two tents and a maximum of six people.
Dinner and breakfast are provided along with a movie after dark, sanctuary tours, a campfire and other activities. This family oriented event has something for everyone. Roar ‘n’ Snore begins Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. and concludes on Sunday at 9 a.m.
Space is limited and reservations are required. Cost is $75 per site, plus $8 per individual. For more information or to make reservations visit bpsanctuary.org or call 636-7383.
Professional Animal Retirement Center Inc., known locally as Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, was established in 2000 to provide refuge to displaced, captive-raised exotic animals for the rest of their lives and to educate people about responsible animal care and conservation.
The sanctuary is home to nearly 100 displaced, captive-raised exotic animals. A variety of educational programs are offered throughout the year to enhance people’s knowledge of exotic and endangered species, to encourage responsible captive care and behavior around potentially dangerous animals and to protect public safety. Nearly 60 species of animals reside at the sanctuary.
Animal residents currently include big and small cats, canines, bears, primates, birds and reptiles.
Walk a Mile in my Shoes 5K Sept. 22
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne District Council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is sponsoring its third annual Friends of the Poor: Walk a Mile in My Shoes 5K Sept. 22 at 2 p.m.
The 5K Walk begins at Parkview Field and meanders through the streets and neighborhoods in and around downtown Fort Wayne, including past the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and St. Patrick Church before finishing back at Parkview Field.
The Friends of the Poor Walk is a national event with more than 160 walks taking place in cities throughout the United States. The purpose of these walks is to provide local Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) Conferences and Councils the additional funds needed to help support the society’s special works projects.
Registration begins an hour prior to the 2 p.m. start time.
To donate or register for the walk visit: fopwalk.org/eventlisting/eventdetail/?eventid=2366.
For more information, contact svdpthriftstore@hotmail.com or call 260-456-3561.
