There was a lot of painting going on Saturday at the downtown Angola pocket park, and it will continue today as sidewalk murals are being created. Above, Zeke Adamson, Angola, works on part of the project as things got started on Saturday morning. The mural is quite colorful and even includes a monster jump segment, which is sort of like the hopscotch game. Many members of the community are helping out, including clients from Easterseals-RISE.

