Oct. 26
No reports
Oct. 27
18:50 Traffic stop, US 30 at Doyle Road
Oct. 28
12:39 Traffic hazard at Landin and North River roads
Oct. 29
09:18 Reckless driving, Adams Center Road at SR 930
09:46 Traffic stop at Minnich and Moeller roads
20:34 Serving warrant, 500 block of Broadway Street
Oct. 30
11:09 Serving protective order, 6000 block of Moeller Road
Oct. 31
11:09 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930
12:25 Serving protective order, 2500 block of Sheridan Road
Nov. 1
10:23 Traffic stop at Minnich and Moeller roads
10:30 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road
Nov. 2
10:25 Juvenile investigation, 7500 block of East SR 930
