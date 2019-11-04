Oct. 26

No reports

Oct. 27

18:50 Traffic stop, US 30 at Doyle Road

Oct. 28

12:39 Traffic hazard at Landin and North River roads

Oct. 29

09:18 Reckless driving, Adams Center Road at SR 930

09:46 Traffic stop at Minnich and Moeller roads

20:34 Serving warrant, 500 block of Broadway Street

Oct. 30

11:09 Serving protective order, 6000 block of Moeller Road

Oct. 31

11:09 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930

12:25 Serving protective order, 2500 block of Sheridan Road

Nov. 1

10:23 Traffic stop at Minnich and Moeller roads

10:30 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road

Nov. 2

10:25 Juvenile investigation, 7500 block of East SR 930

