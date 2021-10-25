Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its leading scores for the week of Oct. 18.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week were Terry Langer for the men (127 pins over average), Doris Miller for the women (127) and Eddie Gowgiel for youth 61).
MEN: Moose — Yap Eddingfield 289, Stan Woods 279, 732 series, Rickey Lannet 268, Mike Hasselman 259. Booster — Sam Anglin 269, 764 series, Zach Dohner 258, 715 series, Todd Williams 258, Joey Glover 257, Jason Flaugh 257, Gavin Mapes 706 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Jen Moring 217, 548 series, Christina Wise 206, 596 series, Rachel Gardner 203, 541 series. Booster — Dawn Simmons 215, 619 series, Nycole Adcox 204, 562 series. Coffee — Sandy Baatz 214, 538 series, Kathy Brown 200.
YOUTH: Majors — Kyle Toyias 257, 693 series, Hope Moring 203, 553 series, Madi Flaugh 201, 509 series.
