ANGOLA — Brea Harris looks forward to returning to action on the volleyball court and will do that at the college level after losing her senior season to an injury.
The Angola senior outside hitter signed on Wednesday with Grace College, an NAIA program from the Crossroads League in Winona Lake.
Harris was supposed to be an important player for a Hornet team that went on to have a very good season, going undefeated through sectional play. But in a practice after Angola’s home scrimmage with Leo on Aug. 10 and before the Hornets’ season opener with Columbia City on Aug. 13, she landed wrong on a jump and suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and torn meniscus in her right knee.
Harris said she pretty much has most of the mobility back in that knee and is continuing to build up its strength there. She also said Lancers coach Katie Von Hofwegen never wavered from her because of the injury.
“They were very trusting in me,” Harris said. “The overall community at Grace and the bond between the coaches and the players made it a great fit.
“I’m really excited to play close to home,” she added. “I would like to work on my skills to be a more rounded player.”
Harris has been a very strong tennis player for Angola. She went 25-1 and was a doubles sectional champion and regional runner-up last spring with sister Ava Harris. They were last year’s KPC Media Group Co-Preps of the Year in girls tennis.
Brea Harris was also 21-1 playing No. 3 singles as a sophomore in 2021. But, first and foremost, she wants to return to full strength for volleyball. She said she will “play it by ear” on whether she will play tennis or not. If the recovery and rehabilitation goes really well, she will play tennis. If the comeback is not where she or doctors think that needs to be, she will not play tennis.
Harris was a key player for the Angola volleyball team in 2020 and 2021, and made the KPC Media Group All-Area team in both of those seasons. She also played in 25 sets as a freshman in 2019. She has 507 kills, 495 digs and 88 aces in her Hornet career, and helped the team win a Class 3A sectional title in 2021.
This past season was tougher for Harris not being able to play. But she prided herself on carrying herself in a positive way.
“I had a more supportive role in practice and in games,” Harris said. “I wanted to be a really good teammate.”
Harris started a family legacy in Angola volleyball. Sister Ava is a sophomore and has been the starting setter for much of the past two season. Sister Maya is a freshman hitter who took on a bigger role late this season.
Their father Brian Harris is Angola’s junior varsity volleyball coach and was a setter for four years in the late 1990s at IPFW, which is now called Purdue Fort Wayne. Harris played at the same time for the Mastodons as current PFW men’s volleyball coach Ryan “Rock” Perrotte did. Harris was also an interim men’s volleyball coach at Trine University over the final half of the team’s 2021 season.
“It feels great,” Brea Harris said of carrying on the family legacy in volleyball. “I’ve known since I was a little girl that I wanted to play college volleyball. It’s nice to know the work I put into it has paid off.”
Grace is 10-23 this season, including 5-13 in the Crossroads League. The Lancers will play at NAIA 11th-ranked Taylor Saturday afternoon in a quarterfinal match of the Crossroads League Tournament.
Grace includes East Noble graduate Grace Erwin, who is in her fourth year with the program. The senior defensive specialist has 503 digs so far this season.
Brea Harris sees herself fitting in at Grace as either an outside hitter or a defensive specialist. Academically, she will study mechanical engineering at the school outside of Warsaw.
