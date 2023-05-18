KENDALLVILLE — Could Kendallville have its own Grammy winner?
Maybe, as East Noble's Kim Mettert is in the running for the Music Educator of the Year award.
It's going to be a tough competition — there are a total of 212 quarterfinalists — but considering that she made the first cut of more than 2,000 initial applications, hey, you never know.
The quarterfinalists hail from 197 different cities and Mettert is one of six still in the game from Indiana.
The Music Educator of the Year award recognizes current educators — kindergarten through college across public and private schools — who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools.
"Wow, that’s pretty cool," Mettert said of the quarterfinalist nomination. "It was an honor to be nominated and recognized this far. However, there are more rounds to go through and more to do."
If you've been around East Noble for any time, you know the name Mettert and music go hand in hand.
Mettert teaches choir at East Noble Middle School as well as the East Noble High School show choirs Premiere Edition and Knight Rhythms alongside her husband Chris, the other musical Mettert.
Aside from that, she's also the middle school theater director, sits on the board for the community Gaslight Playhouse and serves as the musical director for Gaslight's children's theater workshops every summer.
"The students are incredible. Our community is full of so much talent. I love getting to know and work with students who love music and performing. The ultimate is being able to take their talent and create something unbelievable," she said.
In a time when music and arts programs are disappearing from many schools across the country, East Noble continues to have deep and thriving programs. The all-girls Premiere Edition choir has been a perennial contender at the state show choir finals and the theater programs have a rich history.
So why is music education important in school?
"Music is our humanity," Mettert said. "There is data that connects high achievement scores to students who participate in music education courses. Students engaged in music education have better memory, understanding of non-verbal communication, coordination and dexterity, learning abilities, attention to detail, planning and strategizing skills, understanding of cognitive and emotional aspects of information. It connects to language arts, social studies, math, art and science. Having an understanding of other cultures by performing or learning about other types of music allows us to be better informed citizens with a better understanding of the world."
Music requires creativity and coordination, and while performs will get up on stage and play or sing or act from the heart, there's a lot of brain activity too.
"Music education engages students in that higher order thinking ability. It causes them to think about problems and how to solve them as a team. It enables them to have the confidence they need to interact with others in society in positive ways. It is the one place where everyone working together is what is required to accomplish the task," Mettert said.
The Recording Academy will chop the 212 quarterfinalists to a selection of semifinalists in September.
During the 2024 awards ceremony, one recipient will be picked from 10 finalists.
The 10th annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 2024 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 66th GRAMMY Awards, as well as a range of GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.
Fifteen semi-finalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants.
