WASHINGTON, D.C. — Earlier this week, U.S. Senators Mike Braun and Alex Padilla introduced the Plant Biostimulant Act, which would create a uniform process for approving commercial plant biostimulant use as an alternative to synthetic pesticides and fertilizers and conducting research on the technology’s benefits for soil health.
The use of plant biostimulant technologies has also shown promise in sustainability management practices such as carbon sequestration and water quality improvement. The legislation is led in the House of Representatives by Congressmen Jim Baird, R-Indiana District 4 and Jimmy Panetta, D-California, District 19.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the plant biostimulant industry is expected to become a $5 billion global market by 2025, yet as innovation and plant biostimulant development expands globally, the path to market for such products in the U.S. remains unpredictable and inconsistent. This legislation would help remedy that problem by implementing a uniform federal definition and federal guidance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Agriculture.
“Plant biostimulants are important tools that allow farmers to make more with less, which preserves our natural resources and increases efficiency,” Braun said. “I’m glad to lead this bipartisan bill with Sen. Padilla so that there is clear pathway for these innovative products to be on the market for farmers in Indiana and across the nation.”
“Agriculture is essential to California’s economy and allows us to put food on the table for families across the country,” Padilla said. “As our practices evolve to make our agriculture sector more sustainable, we must ensure they are properly implemented to ensure their efficacy and safety.
“Oversight and regulatory standards for plant biostimulants, which could replace or reduce the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, are critical at this stage and help ensure California remains at the forefront of this bio-based agricultural technology.”
“As newer technologies become available to farmers and ranchers to improve efficiency, productivity, and sustainability of American agriculture, we have a responsibility to ensure we have a regulatory process that creates a pathway to market without sacrificing safety or efficiency,” Baird said.
“Biostimulants have the significant potential benefits for producers and their sustainability footprint, and defining these products is an important first step in getting these tools into farmers’ toolboxes.”
“The lack of a standard regulatory definition or pathway to market for plant biostimulants makes accessing this innovative technology difficult for the sustainable agriculture industry,” Panetta said.
“I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan legislation that would remedy these barriers and encourage the adoption of these new products. Improving the accessibility of plant biostimulants is critical to the continued leadership of Californian and American producers in providing global food security and protecting our environment.”
The full text of the Plant Biostimulant Act is available at: braun.senate.gov/sites/default/files/2023-03/Biostimulants bill.pdf.
More information on this bill can be found at: braun.senate.gov/sites/default/files/2023-03/S. 802 Plant Biostimulant Act One-Pager.pdf.
Background
• Plant biostimulants are similar to probiotics or vitamins for plants which stimulate a plant’s natural processes to increase growth and optimize plant health, thereby reducing abiotic stress such as heat, salinity, floods, and drought. Plant biostimulants can provide environmental benefits by improving soil health, enhancing fertilizer efficiency, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The California Department of Food and Agriculture is a leader in the development of guidelines used to register plant biostimulant products and the University of California, Davis has pioneered research on the efficacy of plant biostimulants for increasing drought resiliency in tomatoes, among other areas.
• The Plant Biostimulant Act is endorsed by the Agriculture Retailers Association (ARA), American Seed Trade Association (ASTA), Biological Products Industry Alliance (BPIA), Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), Council of Producers and Distributors of Agrotechnology (CPDA), CropLife America (CLA), The Fertilizer Institute Biostimulant Council, Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA), Humic Products Trade Association (HPTA), International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), Responsible Industry for a Sound Environment (RISE) and Western Growers.
Endorsements
“The American Seed Trade Association is pleased to see a bipartisan, bicameral introduction of the Plant Biostimulant Act. We thank Representatives Jimmy Panetta and Jim Baird and Senators Braun and Padilla for their work on this legislation. Plant biostimulants are a critical tool as farmers look to increase productivity while conserving natural resources. This legislation would create needed certainty by establishing a federal definition for plant biostimulants – an important step in ensuring these innovative tools are broadly available to producers. ASTA looks forward to working with Congress as they consider this key legislation.” ASTA President & CEO Andy LaVigne
“Cutting-edge, innovative technologies, such as plant biostimulant products, will be critical to sustainably increasing food production to mitigate food price inflation and enhance agriculture’s resiliency to the stresses of climate change. BIO applauds Sens. Braun and Padilla and Reps. Panetta and Baird for introducing the Plant Biostimulant Act of 2023. This legislation will give federal recognition of plant biostimulants as plant health products and provide a clear pathway to the marketplace for the technology, which is an invaluable new category of agricultural inputs that will improve soil health, water quality, and the overall growth of plants.” Beth Ellikidis, Vice President, Agriculture & Environment, Biotechnology Innovation Organization
The Biological Products Industry Alliance (BPIA) is thankful to Senators Braun and Padilla and Representatives Panetta and Baird for introducing the Plant Biostimulant Act. BPIA believes this legislation is critically important to the future of the biostimulant industry because it will establish a federal definition for plant biostimulants and clarify the path to market for these innovative products. BPIA looks forward to working with Congress to see this bill become a law. Keith Jones, Executive Director of BPIA
I’d like to thank Senators Braun and Padilla for introducing the “Plant Biostimulant Act.” Plant biostimulants help golf course superintendents provide healthy greenspaces that benefit everyone. This legislation will help ensure golf’s access to this valuable product. Rhett Evans, CEO Golf Course Superintendents Association of America
“The Humic Products Trade Association (HPTA) would like to thank Senators Braun and Padilla for introducing this legislation in the Senate and Reps. Panetta and Baird in the House. This bill provides the language and definitions needed to align FIFRA with the current state of agricultural knowledge and resolve the definition gaps in the existing law. These modifications are desperately needed to help the states establish a clear path to market for humic substances and the biostimulant industry. HPTA supports this bill which will foster conservation and innovation in agriculture.” Russell D. Taylor, President of the Humic Products Trade Association
The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) Biostimulants Council is thankful for bipartisan, bicameral support for the Plant Biostimulant Act of 2023. We thank Senators Braun and Padilla and Reps. Panetta and Baird for introducing this important legislation. This bill provides a critical definition for plant biostimulants which will help states establish a clear path to market for these important products and technologies, critical to a variety of growers.” Corey Rosenbusch, President and CEO
