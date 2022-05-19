PREP GIRLS TENNIS

East Noble Sectional Final, Westview vs. East Noble, 5 a.m.

Angola Sectional final, Angola vs. DeKalb, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Northridge at Angola, 5 p.m.

Wawasee at Churubusco, 5 p.m.

Fairfield at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.

Garrett at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Huntington North, 6 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Lakeland at DeKalb (DH), 5 p.m.

Eastside at Northrop, 5:30 p.m.

\Fairfield at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Central Noble at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton at Westview, 5:30 p.m. (from 5-3)

Lakewood Park at Leo, 5:30 p.m.

Garrett at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Blackhawk Christian at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NCAA Division III Angola Super Regional

Game 1, Case Western Reserve (Ohio) at Trine, 2 p.m.

