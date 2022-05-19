PREP GIRLS TENNIS
East Noble Sectional Final, Westview vs. East Noble, 5 a.m.
Angola Sectional final, Angola vs. DeKalb, 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Northridge at Angola, 5 p.m.
Wawasee at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
Fairfield at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.
Garrett at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Huntington North, 6 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Lakeland at DeKalb (DH), 5 p.m.
Eastside at Northrop, 5:30 p.m.
\Fairfield at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Westview, 5:30 p.m. (from 5-3)
Lakewood Park at Leo, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Blackhawk Christian at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Division III Angola Super Regional
Game 1, Case Western Reserve (Ohio) at Trine, 2 p.m.
