TODAY
COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING
Trine in Red Brick Classic at Oxford, Ohio, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine vs. John Carroll (DH) at Auburndale, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine at NFCA D3 Leadoff Classic in Columbus, Ga.: vs. Eastern Connecticut State, 1:30 p.m.; vs. Randolph-Macon, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men and women vs. Northwestern (Minn.) at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine vs. Dominican (Ill.) at Auburndale, Fla., 4:30 p.m.
