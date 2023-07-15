WATERLOO — The Andersons, in cooperation with Purdue Extension, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and the DeKalb and Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation Districts are pleased to announce the 2023 Agronomy Field Day.
All producers are welcome to attend and learn more about the latest updates in agriculture.
This free event will be held at the Andersons’ Waterloo Farm Center, 4743 C.R. 28, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Registration begins at 7 a.m., with an optional grain market session from 8 – 8:45 a.m. Welcome and introductions for the day’s events are scheduled for 8:45 a.m., followed by plot tours at 9 a.m. There will be three stops on the tour each with a 50-minute presentation. Topics for the tour include:
• “Railroad Crossings” with Fred Whitford, Purdue University;
• “Navigating the Fertilizer Maze: Strategies for Managing Price Trends and Risk in Fertilizer Procurement” with Josh Vollmar, The Andersons; and
• “Improved Varieties for Cover Crop Use” with Dustin Johnson, Cisco Seeds.
Following lunch, Elysia Rodgers of Purdue University will present a session titled, “New Regulations for RUPs (Restricted Use Pesticides).” Education credits for Private Applicators and other Ag Specialists will be announced the day of the event.
The day will wrap up with homemade ice cream at 1:30 p.m.
To reserve a place, RSVP to The Andersons at 837-8162 by July 25. RSVPs are appreciated for planning purposes.
