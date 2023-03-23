Three arrested Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michelle L. Davis, 50, of the 6200 block of Garden Road, Maumee, Ohio, arrested in the 4200 block of West C.R. 500S, Pleasant Lake, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Haliegh Hornet, 26, of the 200 block of Dunwood Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 400 block of South John Street on a fugitive warrant.
• Tommy A. Sutton, 41, of the 7400 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.