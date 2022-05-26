PREP BASEBALL

Class 4A DeKalb Sectional

Snider vs. Northrop, 6 p.m.

Carroll vs. DeKalb, 8 p.m.

Class 2A Eastside Sectional

First round, South Adams vs. Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Trine at NCAA Division III Tournament Finals in Salem, Va., 1:30 or 7 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine at NCAA DIII Outdoor National Championships (The SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio): Jake Gladieux in the men’s 110-meter hurdles preliminaries, 2:30 p.m.

