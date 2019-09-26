Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Teens arrested in liquor store break-in
- Rapa Nui: Navel of the world
- Deputy cleared in shooting; suspect faces new charges
- Families left in a lurch with day care closing
- DeKalb senior named a commended student
- Crash near Hamilton kills Michigan woman
- Law enforcement officer appreciates encouragement
- Accusations fly in race for mayor
- Study names Huntertown third best place to raise family in Indiana
- Angola teen jailed for incest
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Pranger shows fair’s top steer
- Siblings square off for showmanship title
- Free Fall Fair continues horse pull, concert
- Trine student soars to new heights with NASA internship
- Accusations fly in race for mayor
- Trine professor: Recession may be here already
- Auburn ranked 13th-best place in Indiana for families
- Election Board finds alleged campaign violation has been fixed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.