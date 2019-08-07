Girls Golf Fremont defeats Snider in opener
ANGOLA — The Fremont girls golf team defeated Snider in Monday’s season opener, 199-218, behind a meet-best 48 from freshman Kenadee Porath.
Halle Tanner and Katie Baker each shot a 49 for the Eagles, with Janessa Ritter (53) and Rylee Boyd (67) also scoring.
High Schools FHS hosting athletics seminar for parents
FREMONT — Fremont high school athletic director Roger Probst announced on Wednesday that all parents of high school athletes are encouraged to attend an informational session next Tuesday, August 13th.
The seminar will examine ways in which parents can aid in helping their child’s experience in high school athletics be a positive one. The session will start at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium and will last 45 minutes.
Fall sports teams will conduct their parent meetings in breakout sessions throughout the school after. following the presentation.
