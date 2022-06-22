Auto Racing Henderson wins late model feature at Angola Motorsport Speedway
FREMONT — Zach Henderson won the late model feature and was second in the street stocks feature at Angola Motorsport Speedway on Saturday night.
Other feature winners were Johnathon Gatton in the modifieds, Scott Whetzel in the street stocks and Jon Hart in the front wheel drives.
Heat race winners were Henderson in the street stocks, Oliver Fitzwater and Tommy Cook in the late models, Mel Klein and Tony VanAllen in the modifieds, and Chris Howard and Warren Barrand in the front wheel drives.
The regular four weekly divisions at Angola will be back in action this coming Saturday. The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. Cars will hit the track at 4:30 p.m., and the racing will start at 7 p.m.
College Track & Field Eight Thunder athletes receive All-Great Lakes Region honors
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced on Wednesday the student-athletes receiving NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field All-Region honors.
The top five individuals in each event from a region earned All-Region honors in addition to each of the members of the top three ranked relay teams.
Trine University, represented in the Great Lakes Region, had eight athletes in fifteen different events recognized.
The women were highlighted by senior Evie Miller, who earned All-Region status in five events, the most of any Thunder athlete this season. She received honors in the 800, 1500, 5,000 and 10,000-meter races along with the Steeplechase.
Classmate Valerie Obear earned honors in both the discus and hammer throws, while sophomore Haley Livingston was honored in the 100-meter hurdles and long jump.
For the men, junior Jake Gladieux was the team’s lone student-athlete to earn multiple honors, coming in the 110 and 400-meter hurdles. Joining him were seniors Noah McClellan in the javelin, Theodore Samra in the hammer and Greysen Spohn in the high jump. Junior Ben Williams rounded out the group, earning honors in the long jump.
College Lacrosse Trine defensive leader Keptner named Scholar All-American
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trine University fifth-year senior Dave Keptner was recently named a Scholar All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.
“Dave has had a tremendous season and is very deserving of this honor,” Thunder men’s coach Ryan Kuhn said in a Trine University statement. “He’s been a leader for us both on and off the field and has become one of the most decorated players to have ever worn a Trine jersey. He’s had as dominant a season which will go down as one of the best for any defender in program history.”
The Trine men’s lacrosse team also received recognition for its efforts in the classroom.
Keptner, from Midland, Michigan, graduated from Trine with a degree in chemical engineering. He finished with a 3.41 grade point average.
This past season, Keptner set program records for caused turnovers in a game with eight against Ohio Northern on March 16 and for caused turnovers in a season with 51. He also led the team in collecting groundballs with 94, which is the second highest single-season total by a player in program history. He made the All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association First Team.
Keptner is the Trine men’s career leader in caused turnovers with 113, and is second in groundballs collected with 248.
