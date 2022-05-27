I am writing my article on Tuesday night. I prefer to write in the morning, but the day calls for me to write my thoughts and prayers for our world.
This past week has been filled with so much love; our grandson Jensen was here for his Aunt Katie and Uncle Ryan’s wedding, and there was a beautiful wedding! I came home from work tired, a good tired of all the love and activities that our family had enjoyed for days.
Then I turned on the TV.
We have to do better!
It doesn’t matter to me if this is Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado, Florida, or any other location where people have senselessly taken the lives of others; we have to do better!
There is something we are missing. Do we need better reporting systems for mental health issues? Ones where we celebrate that you get help, much like celebrate recovery, we celebrate that it is recognized that you need help. Do we need to do better with how individuals are raised to feel valued, cherished, and more and not so filled with anger that they hurt people who they do not even know at times!?
Psalms are a place that I turn to at times like this when I have no answers and I am sad, sickened and angry about the losses that others are experiencing.
How long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever?
How long will you hide your face from me? (Psalm 13:1)
HOW long will we live like this? How LONG, O Lord, will we live as if this is normal and there is nothing that can be done? One of the final things that Jesus told us before leaving was to “love one another.”
We have to get this right! The future of our children’s children depends on this very thing! The future of more innocent victims depends on us to care!
There is a National Suicide Hotline Number we should know for those struggling: 800-273-8255. We need to ask questions, allowing people to know that pain does not have to be forever. Notice the person no one sits with, talks with, be the one who sits and talks. If someone you love is displaying signs of violence or anger try to led them to people trained to help.
One of my best friends posted that words were failing him tonight. He knew/ knows we have to do something! He suggested that we pray as a nation and world for this kind of event to stop.
There is a verse I am clinging to tonight as the days move forward:
Ephesians 3: 20 ”Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us.”
I have always believed that His power working through us means we are capable of more than we could even vision or, as the verse says, imagine. So, I ask you to pray with me. I ask you to seek the Lord’s wisdom and pray for ways that we as a community can come together and make a difference.
On the fourth Monday of every month, pastors, worship leaders and passionate followers of Jesus meet for 12 hours of prayer at Faith Harvest Christian Fellowship on Park Street by the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County here in Angola. Prayer happens from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If we join in prayer, asking for wisdom and direction, I believe we will have some ideas on how to help our world. Won’t you join me/us? Won’t you join me daily in praying for ways to make a difference?
Let us pray:
O Lord, how long will these things continue? How long, O Lord? Lord, we come to you seeking ways to help the broken and bind up their wounds as you tell us in scripture. Lord, send answers so we can protect the innocent and help those so broken they seek to hurt others. May we love you and others as much as humanly possible. May we seek to solve in unity instead of division. Help us, O Lord, for we need you now and always! AMEN
