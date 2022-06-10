The house was old. We thought it was haunted, and it probably was haunted. There were rooms everywhere with bunk beds for the girls and one big room for the boys. There was one tiny bathroom that had been added on later in the life of the house. No shower or bathtub, but at least a toilet and a sink. The kitchen had running water … cold only! The dining room was big with a giant round table that was perfect for a big family and guests and for our Rook tournaments. The best room was the living room with a fireplace. The woodpile was out the back door ready to be used to keep us warm on cool June nights. An occasional bat would fly by, but we were used to that.
This was our summer house when I was a kid. No, we didn’t own it. Somehow my mom found it to rent for the summer. I am not sure how she did that since there was no Internet or vacation rentals. The first year she rented it for the summer without even seeing the house, but once we saw it we fell in love with it … all of us.
My mom spent the winter getting ready for the summer. She bought extra items at the grocery each week and turned the laundry room into the summer pantry. By the time June came it was full of canned goods, pancake mixes, Mrs. Butterworth syrup for those pancakes, and everything else you could think of to take along to help with the summer grocery bills. One time we took a photo of mom with her summer supply, but I guess that photo has been lost.
On our first trip we were so excited to see this house. We packed up the station wagon with all of the food, our clothes and the family. There were just five children when we started this summer adventure. The last one came later so she never really got to enjoy these adventures!
The drive was long, at least for us! My dad always said he would give a quarter to the first kid who could see the water.
We spent most of the miles in the car singing and telling stories. I guess we didn’t have a radio, and, of course, we had no videos or head phones. The last hour of the trip we spent watching out the window because we all wanted to win the quarter. I don’t remember who saw it the first time. I saw it one summer and got the quarter.
Seeing Lake Michigan was magical for us. Glistening and sporting all the blue colors possible. Finding the house in Mackinaw was the next adventure. With no GPS it took us quite a while, but then we found it. It was an old wooden house with a sandy path down to the beach. We didn’t walk to the beach, we ran. I can still smell the sand and the pine trees that surrounded the house.
After unpacking we headed into the town and the library was our first stop so we could get our summer library cards. The librarian showed us to the children’s section, but I wanted grown-up books. She said I was too young for that until my mom intervened and I got to check out the big books. My first book at that library was “Those Who Love” by Irving Stone. Maybe that book sent me on my course of storytelling. Maybe.
The grocery was next for the perishables of milk and bread and eggs. Then we headed home to the old house. Home for the summer. Every summer for five years. We had lots of company too. My grandparents came up in their Airstream trailer. They retired early in the evening leaving us to play Rook ’til the wee hours of the morning.
My sister and I found an old rowboat underneath the house. We bought paint at the local hardware store. Red paint for the rowboat. We patched the holes and without telling anyone, we headed out to cross Lake Michigan. Luckily for us, Grandpa was fishing and out in the water with his hip boots. He saw us capsize and rescued us. We were saved even if the boat was not!
Every year for five years we had this adventure. I can still smell it all.
So, tell me, what do you remember from your childhood adventures? I would love to hear from you.
