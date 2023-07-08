Artists decorate chairs in Butler
BUTLER — There’s nothing like sitting down in a comfortable chair and relaxing.
Or you can do what several artists have done, use chairs to create works of art through the Butler Main Street Association’s “Chair-ish Butler” summer art project.
While a few entries are yet to be completed, when finished, 26 Adirondack-style chairs will be decorated with different themes and visual presentations.
The chairs will be on display throughout downtown Butler until October, when they will be auctioned off at the Harvest Festival.
“The chairs are amazing,” Main Street President Tracey Robideau said. “I love how different each one is. They bring a sense of joy and beauty to downtown Butler.”
“I think the chairs turned out great,” said Mayor Mike Hartman. “It is really an eye-opener to realize how much artistic talent we have within DeKalb County.
“This is an awesome collaboration between the BMSA and our local artists. The city is excited as well with all the additional foot traffic this will bring to the downtown district.”
Balloon pilot returns to Angola for 14th year
ANGOLA — There’s only one person that can bring the moon and stars to a clear day sky.
Janet Lutkus returned to Angola Balloons Aloft.
The veteran pilot celebrated her 14th year as a participant in one of Steuben County’s biggest events. With her balloon Goodnight Gracie, Lutkus is excited to return to northeast Indiana.
The pilot, from Medina, Ohio, has grown to love the scenic views offered by Steuben County.
“I always enjoy the flying area, it’s a really nice flying area and the community is so welcoming. I like the people who, the organizers, they do a really nice job and everything. I just really like this event a lot, it’s one of my favorites,” Lutkus said.
She noted the unique experiences she has gained from enjoying the scenic views in the county that’s home to more than 101 lakes. Even moreso, area landowners year after year welcome the pilot with open arms.
Lutkus is the only pilot to have flown in Balloons Aloft all 13 years. Phil Clinger, the competition director, is the only other pilot to have participated in and volunteered for the event each year.
As she reflected on the event throughout the years, Lutkus explained that since the event’s move from the Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport to Angola High School, the scenery from up in the clouds has changed.
While Lutkus enjoys flying, it’s her passion for sharing the sport with others that she loves most, especially at Balloons Aloft.
“To be able to share it (flying balloons) with the community and share it with other people,” Lutkus said. “The camaraderie between balloon pilots that come there, and interacting with the community and just flying the areas, I just love it all.”
Two Shipshewana women die, LaGrange man in custody after fatal crash in Michigan
WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — Two Shipshewana women have been identified as those who were killed in a June 30 wreck in St. Joseph County, Michigan.
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Jason Bingaman has identified the two women who have passed away due to their injuries from this traffic crash.
The women are identified as 29-year-old Rosalie M. Yoder from Shipshewana, and 27-year-old Marcia Ann Miller, also from Shipshewana.
Bingaman reported that at approximately 10:40 p.m. June 30, deputies responded to the area of Indian Prairie Road near Kalamazoo Road for the report of a two-vehicle personal injury accident.
A Cadillac Escalade, being driven by a 19-year-old LaGrange County man, passed a Chevrolet Cobalt in a no passing zone. The Escalade then struck the Cobalt sending it off the roadway, striking a tree.
Yoder was pronounced deceased on scene. Miller was air lifted to Bronson Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced deceased as a result of the accident.
Deputies arrested the suspect driver. He is being charged with several felonies stemming from this incident.
Alcohol and speed are believed to factors in this incident. The suspect has yet to be named by Michigan authorities.
In Michigan, suspects are not named until they have been arraigned in court.
Gagen named Albion Rotary’s ‘Citizen of the Year’
ALBION — She’s everywhere.
On June 29, the Albion Rotary Club honored Lori Gagen as its Citizen of the Year for her personal investment in everything Albion and everything Noble County.
Professionally, Gagen is the operations director at the Noble County Economic Development Corp., and maintains her own web design business, Catchy Creations.
In her spare time? Gagen chips in whenever asked.
“We just felt you were very deserving of the award for all you do for the Albion community,” Rotary member Carla Fiandt told Gagen.
Gagen was nominated for the award by Rotarian Steve Hook.
It’s rare to go to an event in Albion and not see Gagen.
She is currently the vice president for the Albion S.T.A.R. Team, is heavily involved with Noble County Thrive and is a member of the Albion Redevelopment Commission.
Gagen served as the executive director at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary from August 2008 to June 2019.
In all of her roles, Gagen is all about promoting Noble County and Albion.
Kendallville City Council signs on with housing hub
KENDALLVILLE — By offering its own seed money, the Kendallville City Council is doing what it can to hopefully see additional housing come to the city.
The council voted unanimously Wednesday night to spend $50,000 in matching grant funds to join the Housing Resource Hub, a 501©(3) non-profit group that connects communities, local government and housing developers. The money could be refunded as the project takes off or the council could choose to make those funds part of a matching grant to bring in the new housing.
The Hub, through government programs such as READI Grants and residential TIF districts, helps bridge the gap to help make housing more affordable to the developer and to the communities that want to see more housing.
Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said the city already has available house opportunities on the second floor of Main Street businesses. Currently, the upper levels of most of these businesses are not occupied.
“We have an abundance of vacant spaces,” Johnson told the council.
She said there could be between 30-40 housing units which could be developed in the downtown — with the Hub’s assistance in providing funding sources and lining up developers. More people living on Main Street would only help increase revenue for Main Street’s retail operations.
“It could be a real game changer downtown,” Johnson said.
The project could also include traditional housing, including land purchase and development.
The Hub recently got a project through for the town of Topeka.
Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe pointed out that according to a study which was included in Wednesday’s council meeting packet, 42% of Kendallville’s housing units are occupied by empty nesters and retirees.
“We have to have housing to bring the young people in,” Handshoe said.
DeKalb commissioners seek more information before accepting state health funding
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday began discussions on whether to opt in or out of receiving enhanced health funding from the state.
Commissioners President William Hartman brought up the topic, stating, “I think we need to do something with that sooner than later.”
“I think so too because Cheryl (DeKalb County Health Department nurse and director Cheryl Lynch) needs to be able to figure that in her budget if we’re going to opt in because that’s another over a million dollars health department funding,” said Commissioner Mike Watson.
“What’s your recommendation? Opt in or opt out?” Hartman asked.
“I think we should opt in,” Watson said.
“Unless the legislation gets changed, I think it’s nothing but a benefit.”
The opt-in measure provides more money to health departments, but they must agree to provide certain core public health services.
“Part of the whole legislation is offering additional core services, for instance, smoking cessation,” Watson said. “What that doesn’t mean though is that the state tells us what to do at the local level.”
“I know they pulled a lot of the restrictions and requirements out of the bill because of push back. What’s to keep them from, in the next legislative session, putting those restrictions and requirements back in?” Hartman asked.
“Then you just opt out,” Watson said.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said he is open to looking into the matter further but would like to sit down with DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder and Lynch and find out specifics of core services on which funding would be spent.
County commissioners have until Sept. 1 to vote to opt in to new funding.
