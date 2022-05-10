NEW HAVEN — Going into the final event of the Northeast 8 Conference Meet, the Huntington North and East Noble girls track and field teams were tied at 117 each, making the conclusion of this year’s meet all too exciting.
In that event, the Vikings won in a time of 4:05.21 to win the championship, breaking their own meet record of 4:07.66 a year ago. East Noble finished fourth in the race with a time of 4:22.33.
“When it was coming down and we heard it was tied, I told the girls to just go run their race,” Knights coach Cody Wait said. “And they went on and ran their best time of the year. When you go out and run your best time and it’s not enough, that’s okay because you were the best you can be and went neck-to-neck with one of the best teams in the area. That’s what I’m proud of.”
The Knights picked up one event championship for the night, with Hailey Holbrook clearing a height of 9 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault, her best of the season. Lily Dechert also cleared 9-6 for her best of the year, though Holbrook would win the tiebreaker.
“I’m very proud of how they have progressed this year,” Wait said of their new personal records.
Earning second-place finishes for the Knights were the 4x100 meter relay team (51.49), Emma Forker in the long jump (17-0.25) and Addison Lindsey in the 3200 meters (11:24.45). Forker was also third in the 100 meters (13.08), followed closely behind by teammate Hope Fleck, who placed fifth (13.29).
East Noble’s 4x800 relay team was third (10:18.92). Lauren Munson was fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.14) and teammate Megan Seymour was eighth (18.04).
The DeKalb girls were sixth in the meet with a total of 51 points, and were led by Scout Warner, who placed second in the high jump, clearing a height of 5-1, and Lydia Bennett, who was second in the 1600 (5:20.62) and third in the 3200 meters (11:46.88).
“I was pretty happy with the overall performances for everybody,” Barons coach Chris McGrew said. “We had some PR’s tonight and some kids ran different events because of some injuries, but they stepped up and competed well.”
On the boys side, Columbia City won with a total of 132.5 points, while East Noble finished sixth with 66.5 and DeKalb was seventh with 48.5.
The Barons were led by Nate Fillenwarth, who won a conference title in the 400 meters with a personal best time of 51.86. Carter Van Gessel added a third-place finish for the Barons in the 800 with a time of 2:02.91, while Josiah Vanderhorst was third in the shot put with a throw of 44-8.50. Trenton Brown was fourth in the discus with a throw of 127-2.
For the Knights, Nolan Rhoades paced the team, finishing second in the high jump (6-0), third in the long jump (19-7.25) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.42 seconds).
A trio of third-place performances for East Noble were Aiden Sprague in the pole vault (12-0), Chris Hood in the discus (129-10) and Drew Sillaway in the 1600 meters (4:30.21).
Northeast 8 Conference
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. Huntington North 127, 2. East Noble 122, 3. Leo 111, 4. New Haven 77, 5. Columbia City 68, 6. DeKalb 51, 7. Bellmont 34, 8. Norwell 33.
Event results
100 — 1. K. Davis (Leo) 12.36, 2. A. Tyler (NH) 12.65, 3. Forker (EN) 13.08, 4. H. Wesley (Bellmont) 13.11, 5. H. Fleck (EN) 13.29, 6. Holzinger (HN) 13.37, 7. J. Wolf (Leo) 13.54, 8. E. Akey (CC) 13.71.
200 — 1. L. Handshoe (Leo) 26.11, 2. A. Tyler (NH) 26.21, 3. H. Wesley (Bellmont) 26.93, 4. Forker (EN) 27.71, 5. H. Fleck (EN) 27.87, 6. K. Bolt (CC) 27.96, 7. A. Geiger (HN) 28.05, 8. B. Fordyce (DK) 28.77.
400 — 1. Wiley (HN) 57.75, 2. G. Fields (HN) 1:01.55, 3. L. Richmond (CC) 1:01.85, 4. L. Crow (EN) 1:02.49, 5. K. Davis (Leo) 1:02.49, 6. J. Crow (EN) 1:04.83, 7. Fuess (Norwell) 1:04.89, 8. Keane (Bellmont) 1:05.44.
800 — 1. Colclesser (HN) 2:24.09, 2. L. Lahr (CC) 2:28.87, 3. E. Norris (Leo) 2:32.07, 4. DeTray (DK) 2:34.43, 5. A. Riley (Norwell) 2:34.56, 6. R. David (EN) 2:35.89, 7. G. Fields (HN) 2:37.42, 8. Keihn (EN) 2:38.05.
1,600 — 1. Wiley (HN) 5:15.82, 2. L. Bennett (DK) 5:20.62, 3. E. Norris (Leo) 5:30.33, 4. Colclesser (HN) 5:32.93, 5. Beaubien (Leo) 5:35.48, 6. R. David (EN) 5:40.03, 7. Keihn (EN) 5:43.46, 8. Mullinax (CC) 5:46.77.
3,200 — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:19.88, 2. Walda (SS) 5:25.86, 3. A. Lindsey (EN) 5:37.04, 4. K. Craig (NS) 5:45.07, 5. Rodgers (EN) 5:57.68, 6. Bolinger (CC) 5:57.86, 7. E. Elias (CH) 6:01.42, 8. Gruet (ECA) 6:01.81.
100 Hurdles — 1. L. Handshoe (Leo) 14.99, 2. J. Jackson (NH) 15.52, 3. Ganaway (NH) 16.10, 4. C. Bailey (Norwell) 16.41, 5. Munson (EN) 17.14, 6. M. Miller (DK) 17.58, 7. M. Lowery (EN) 17.81, 8. M. Seymour (EN) 18.04.
300 Hurdles — 1. L. Handshoe (Leo) 46.26, 2. J. Jackson (NH) 47.26, 3. Holzinger (HN) 47.62, 4. C. Bailey (Norwell) 50.36, 5. M. Lowery (DK) 50.46, 6. Coon (CC) 50.49, 7. Munson (EN) 51.52, 8. M. Seymour (EN) 53.94.
4x100 Relay — 1. New Haven (Ganaway, A. Tyler, J. Jackson, Keele) 50.52, 2. East Noble (D. Jordan, A. Hudson, H. Fleck, Forker) 51.49, 3. Columbia City 53.85, 4. DeKalb (M. Miller, J. Allen, M. Lowery, S. Warner) 54.10, 5. Leo 54.65, 6. Huntington North 55.59, 7. Bellmont 55.92, 8. Norwell 56.03.
4x400 Relay — 1. Churubusco (B. Shearer, E. Boersma, Eby, Zuk) 1:53.34, 2. Angola (McClure, J. Delancey, Gillen, G. Pelliccia) 1:54.26, 3. East Noble (Honaker, J. Crow, D. Jordan, H. Fleck) 1:58.58, 4. Columbia City 2:00.95, 5. Elkhart Christian 2:01.16, 6. DeKalb (Chalfant, Warner, J. Allen, L. Cox) 2:02.29, 7. South Side 2:03.51, 8. North Side 2:08.87, 9. Central Noble (E. Zolman, Worman, Vice, Truelove) 2:13.66.
4x800 Relay — 1. Huntington North (Colclesser, E. McDonald, H. Haupert, Fields) 10:06.34, 2. Leo 10:11.33, 3. East Noble (A. Lindsey, D. Rodgers, Keihn, R. David) 10:18.37, 4. Columbia City 10:28.37, 5. Bellmont 10:38.25, 6. Norwell 10:46.58, 7. DeKalb (DeTray, Woodcox, Slavin, L. Bennett) 11:28.61, 8. New Haven 13:32.59.
Discus — 1. Fulkerson (CH) 108-0, 2. K. West (EN) 86-0, 3. H. Boersma (CH) 83-10, 4. Waller-Thomas (SS) 83-5, 5. H. Thompson (CC) 79-3, 6. S. Lawrence (EN) 77-6, 7. Nokour (NS) 75-5, 8. A. Young (A) 72-4.
Shot Put — 1. H. Thompson (CC) 37-11.20, 2. A. Carpenter (HN) 34-4.50, 3. Dommer (NH) 32-7.75, 4. I. Niswander (HN) 31-7, 5. S. Schmidt (Bellmont) 31-3.50, 6. K. Cole (EN) 30-6, 7. B. McGee (Leo) 30-5.25, 8. K. West (EN) 30-4.25.
Long Jump — 1. Forker (EN) 17-6, 2. J. Crow (EN) 16-2.75, 3. Zuk (CH) 16-2, 4. C. Rodriguez (A) 15-2.75, 5. L. Richmond (CC) 14-5.50, 6. Piati (CN) 14-3.50, 7. R. Stephens (CH) 14-0.25, 8. Carroll (DK) 13-10.75.
High Jump — 1. L. Handshoe (Leo) 5-1, 2. S. Warner (DK) 5-1, 3. C. Price (CC) 4-10, 4. P. Quake (EN) 4-8, 5. A. Hudson (EN) 4-8, 6. Dummer (Norwell) 4-8, 7. B. Mathews (HN) 4-6, 8. S. Brooks (Norwell) 4-6.
Pole Vault — 1. Gille (SS) 9-6, 2. B. Shearer (CH) 9-6, 3. H. Holbrook (EN) 9-3, 4. Dechert (EN) 9-3, 5. I. Trine (A) 8-0, 6. Bolt (CC) 7-6, 7. Van Houten (CC) 7-6, 8. Lott (CN) 6-6, 9T. R. Stephens (CH) and Slavin (DK) 6-0.
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. Columbia City 132.5, 2. Leo 102, 3. Norwell 90, 4. Huntington North 78.5, 5. New Haven 68, 6. East Noble 66.5, 7. DeKalb 48.5, 8. Bellmont 38.
Event results
100 — 1. Slick (Leo) 10.85, 2. Stoppenhagen (Norwell) 11.01, 3. L. Bates (NH) 11.22, 4. King (NH) 11.31, 5. Sievers (CC) 11.35, 6. Caston (Bellmont) 11.74, 7. L. Hatton (EN) 11.74, 8. P. Shearer (CC) 11.86.
200 — 1. Slick (Leo) 21.87, 2. Clopton (NH) 22.69, 3. Stoppenhagen (Norwell) 22.72, 4. N. Myles (NH) 23.11, 5. Crosson (CC) 23.47, 6. Sievers (CC) 23.55, 7. Voght (HN) 23.71, 8. Caston (Bellmont) 25.27.
400 — 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 51.86, 2. N. Myles (NH) 51.88, 3. Voght (HN) 52.49, 4. B. Johnson 52.87, 5. Stoppenhagen (Norwell) 53.87, 6. J. Smith (CC) 53.92, 7. Christen (CC) 54.00, 8. Parmerlee (Leo) 54.34.
800 — 1. S. Mills (CC) 2:02.25, 2. H. Niswander (HN) 2:02.53, 3. C. Van Gessel (DK) 2:02.91, 4. Hartleroad (Leo) 2:03.18, 5. Byerly (HN) 2:05.21, 6. K. Fuller (EN) 2:06.29, 7. J. Mills (CC) 2:08.76, 8. Huss (Norwell) 2:09.38.
1,600 — 1. H. Niswander (HN) 4:23.94, 2. A. Hall (CC) 4:26.03, 3. Sillaway (EN) 4:30.21, 4. Shappell (Leo) 4:34.67, 5. C. Van Gessel (DK) 4:37.52, 6. S. Mills (CC) 4:38.93, 7. Byerly (HN) 4:39.48, 8. I. Webb (Bellmont) 4:43.91.
3,200 — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:19.88, 2. Walda (SS) 5:25.86, 3. A. Lindsey (EN) 5:37.04, 4. K. Craig (NS) 5:45.07, 5. Rodgers (EN) 5:57.68, 6. Bolinger (CC) 5:57.86, 7. E. Elias (CH) 6:01.42, 8. Gruet (ECA) 6:01.81.
110 Hurdles — 1. J. Parker (Norwell) 15.31, 2. P. Baker (CC) 15.88, 3. Plemons (HN) 16.33, 5. Delatorre (Leo) 16.49, 6. A. Fuller (EN) 16.63, 7. Schnorr (CC) 16.70, 8. Hoffer (NH) 17.54.
300 Hurdles — 1. Reust (HN) 40.70, 2. J. Parker (Norwell) 41.63, 3. P. Baker (CC) 42.02, 4. Steenman (Leo) 42.22, 5. H. Bennett (Norwell) 42.91, 6. Delatorre (Leo) 43.20, 7. Hoffer (NH) 43.88, 8. Plemons (HN) 44.53.
4x100 relay — 1. New Haven 43.33, 2. Leo 44.92, 3. Columbia City 45.05, 4. East Noble 45.21, 5. Norwell 45.46, 6. Bellmont 45.86, 7. Huntington North 46.06, 8. DeKalb 48.07.
4x400 relay — 1. New Haven 3:32.26, 2. Huntington North 3:33.30, 3. Leo 3:35.68, 4. Columbia City 3:37.77, 5. East Noble 3:41.56, 6. Norwell 3:41.80, 7. Bellmont 3:45.19, 8. DeKalb 4:09.66.
4x800 relay — 1. Leo 8:22.31, 2. DeKalb 8:25.52, 3. Columbia City 8:27.92, 4. Norwell 8:47.94, 5. East Noble 9:05.22, 6. Huntington North 9:30.58, 7. New Haven 9:54.93, 8. Bellmont 10:03.63.
Shot Put — 1. Rumple (BE) 45-33/4; 2. Allen (LEO) 44-11/7; 3. Vanderhorst (DK) 44-81/2; 4. Carr (HN) 44-4; 5. Moiser (CC) 43-6; 6. Zeddis (NW) 43-51/4; 7. Htoo (LEO) 43-4; 8. Dewalt (NH) 43-21/4.
Discus — 1. Moiser (CC) 136-8, 2. Zeddis (Nor) 133-8, 3. Hood (EN) 129-10, 4. T. Brown (DK) 127-2, 5. T. Ward (EN) 126-9, 6. Vanderhorst (DK) 125-1, 7. Rumple (Blmt) 125, 8. McCarver (HN) 114.
High jump — 1. Frauhiger (Nor) 6-1, 2. N. Rhoades (EN) 6, 3. Ringger (Nor) 5-10, 4. C. Harris (Leo) 5-8, 5t. Voght (HN) and M. Smith (CC) 5-6, 7. Fillenwarth (DK) 5-6, 8t. Q. Penrod (DK) and Bender (EN) 5-4.
Long jump — 1. Clopton (NH) 21-51/2; 2. Smith (CC) 21-1/2; 3. Rhoades (EN) 19-71-1/4; 4. Delatorre (LEO) 19-61/2; 5. Crosson (CC) 19-13/4; 6. Ringger (NW) 18-71/4; 7. Christiansen (HN) 18-31/2; 8. Jones (HN) 18-1/4.
Pole vault — 1. Litherland (CC) 13-3; 2. Kose (LEO) 13-0; 3. Sprague (EN) 12-0; 4. Stahl (CC); 5. Zimmer (NW) 10-0; 6. Meyer (NW) 10-0; 7. Smith (BE) 10-0; 8. Bales (HN) 9-6.
