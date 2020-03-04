Indoor College Track
Bultemeyer leads Trine’s All-MIAA honorees
FREELAND, Mich. — Junior Evie Bultemeyer repeated as the Most Valuable Women’s Track Athlete to lead Trine University honorees on the All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Teams.
Bultemeyer was also named the MIAA’s Women’s Runner of the Week for Saturday’s efforts in the MIAA Indoor Championships at Trine’s Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center. She won the 400- and 800-meter runs and the mile run, and anchored the Thunder’s 4-by-400-meter relay team to victory.
That entire relay team received All-MIAA honors. That team also included sophomores Stephanie Hartpence and Chloe Brittain and freshman Amira Faulkner.
Also making the All-MIAA Team on the women’s side for the Thunder were conference pole vault champion Autumn Presley of Pleasant Lake and conference weight throw champion Valerie Obear.
Trine’s All-MIAA men’s selections were 3,000-meter run champion Derek Miller, 60 dash champion Josh Davis and 60 hurdles champion Jake Gladieux. Miller, a Westview High graduate, set a MIAA indoor meet record of 8 minutes, 40.49 seconds in the 3,000.
College Softball
Trine wins a pair on Tuesday in Florida
CLERMONT, Fla. — Trine defeated Johnson & Wales, Rhode Island, 7-3 and Eastern Nazarene, Massachusetts, 12-0 in five innings on Tuesday.
Against Eastern Nazarene, Hannah Kampmann pitched a five-hit shutout with three strikeouts and a walk for the Thunder (5-1). She was supported by home runs from Ashley Swartout, Mercede Daugherty, Lexi Ayers and Victoria Porter.
Against Johnson & Wales, the Thunder bounced back from Jill Pulek’s three-run homer with two outs in the top of the first inning.
Ellie Trine was 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a run batted in for Trine. Swartout drove in two runs and Michaela Hartline scored twice. Amanda Prahter walked three times and stole a base. Katie Nevdal shut out Johnson & Wales on two hits over the last four innings to get the win in relief.
College Baseball
Trine beats Clark in spring matchup
LEESBURG, Fla. — The Trine University baseball team remained unbeaten in its spring road trip to Florida with a 4-2 win against Clark (Massachusetts) University at Pat Thomas Stadium in Leesburg, Florida. The victory was the Thunder’s fifth in a row.
Junior pitcher Drew Cebulak struck out seven batters in seven-and-a-third innings while allowing just a pair of runs on six hits. He was also credited with his first win of the season.
Offensively, four different players amassed four hits for Trine. Senior Chase Hall and junior Shayne Devine both had a hit and an RBI. Juniors A.J. Mitchell and Jake Conley also drove in a run and Conly had a run scored.
Clark (3-5) scored the first two runs of the game, but surrendered four unanswered to the Thunder the rest of the way. Trine scored twice in the sixth and once in the fifth and seventh to pull away.
Trine tops Widener
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Trine University defeated Widener, Pennsylvania, 10-3 on Tuesday.
The Thunder had four-run innings in the third and fifth. Drew Bradford was the starting and winning pitcher, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits in five and one-third innings with five strikeouts.
Jake Conley was 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two runs batted in for Trine. Shayne Devine was 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and two RBI. Angola’s Jake Roddy was 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI. Chase Hall and Jacob Douglass each scored twice.
College Golf
Trine women best Ohio Northern Tuesday
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Trine’s women’s golf team won 15-6 over Ohio Northern Tuesday in a match at Orange Lake Resort.
In the first round, partners played three different styles over an 18-hole match. Scramble, best ball and alternate shot were played for six holes apiece.
The team of Lyndsey Welper and Jenna Doumont and the duo of Lily Williamson and Maire Sullivan each won three points for the Thunder for having the low score in each six-hole segment. Trine led 8-1 after the first round.
The second round of play was made up of individual nine-hole match. One point was awarded to the front nine winner, and an point was given to the back nine winner. Williamson and Olivia Phillips won both of their nine-hole matches to win two points each. Sullivan won one match and tied the other for 1.5 points.
College Tennis
Trine men beat Wartburg
ORLANDO, Fla. — Trine University’s men’s tennis team defeated Wartburg, Iowa, 6-3 Tuesday while the Thunder women lost to the Knights 6-3.
Jacob Weiss won in straight sets at No. 3 singles for Trine’s men and won at No. 2 doubles with Aaron Streit.
Trine men 6, Wartburg 3
Singles: 1. Lucas Huffman (W) def. Aaron Streit 6-3, 6-2. 2. Sid Petersen (TU) def. Nate Kolz 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). 3. Jacob Weiss (TU) def. Ben Mason 6-2, 7-5. 4. Isaac Everitt (TU) def. Grant Kincaid 6-2, 6-2. 5. Zach Heyerhoff (W) def. Drew Dixon 6-4, 2-6, 10-5. 6. Jordan Baker (TU) def. Jared Hefel 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Huffman-Kolz (W) def. Petersen-Dixon 8-3. 2. Weiss-Streit (TU) def. Mason-Heyerhoff 8-4. 3. Jaxon Davis-Evan Trusty (TU) def. Kincaid-Jack Veber 8-5.
Wartburg 6, Trine women 3
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (TU) def. Madison Overmann 6-1, 6-0. 2. Sydney Rottinghaus (W) def. Camille Lozier 5-7, 6-3, 10-6. 3. Lauren O’Brian (W) def. Eva Morales 6-0, 6-3. 4. Hannah Fox (W) def. Kyra Braun 1-6, 7-5, 10-7. 5. Olivia Phillips (W) def. Ellie Cole 4-6, 6-1, 10-0. 6. Trista Savage (TU) def. Alyssa Guse 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (TU) def. Overmann-Rottinghaus 8-4. 2. Fox-Phillips (W) def. Morales-Andrea Jordan 8-4. 3. O’Brian-Rachel Zittergruen (W) def. Savage-Katie Simon 8-4.
College Lacrosse
Trine men get road win
HANOVER, Mich. — The Trine University men’s lacrosse team gained a win over Hanover College on Wednesday, 13-7, to continue its undefeated start to the 2020 season.
Matt Zanichelli led the way with four goals in the game, with Jarod Schepp adding three more. In goal, Anthony Marasco tallied 11 saves for his third win of the season.
Trine, though, fell behind early, trailing 4-1 after the first quarter. The Thunder were able to flip the script, though, outscoring Hanover 4-1 in the second and 8-2 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Trine women lose at Earlham
RICHMOND — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team lost to Earlham 14-11 on Tuesday night.
The Quakers (3-1) scored six unanswered goals late in the first half and early in the second half.
Chloe Vruno had three goals for the Thunder (0-3). Peri Darmofal and Ella Dougherty had two goals each. Emily Morthorst made 14 saves in goal.
