Lou Metelko has been re-elected as vice president of the Auburn Parks and Recreation Board for 2021. Mike Makarewich was re-elected as the board’s secretary in a meeting Tuesday night. We reversed their offices in a story published in Thursday’s edition. We apologize for the error.
Correction: Park board officers’ positions switched
Tags
DAVE KURTZ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman faces charges after found in shop cleaning
- 'Dead' man arrested by ISP
- Man jailed on burglary charge
- Kendallville K-9s hitting drug problem hard
- Lawmakers need to choose schools over 'school choice'
- Police, prosecutors now fighting liquid meth
- DeKalb rape suspect nabbed in Kentucky
- Robert Egolf
- 873% increase in area youth at 'high risk' of suicide
- Fremont spoils Westview's outright NECC title
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Superintendent sues school over alleged open door violation
- Gov. Holcomb to deliver address for Trine Commencement
- Noble County records one new COVID-19 death
- Mural artists bringing talents to Butler
- Brewers Association releases 2021 style guide
- New TrineLine podcast discusses COVID measures, higher ed's future
- Mattox Family Physicians joins Cameron Medical Group
- Plaque honors courthouse caretaker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.