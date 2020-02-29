HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s basketball team battled NCAA Division III second-ranked Hope tough for a third time this season Saturday night in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament championship game. But the Flying Dutch defeated the Thunder for third time, winning 59-55 at DeVos Fieldhouse.
Hope is 27-0 and secured the MIAA’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament. Trine (21-6) will find out within the next couple of days if it will make the tournament.
On Saturday, Trine shot 59% from the field in the first half (10-17), but trailed 31-30 at the half.
The Thunder went on a 9-0 run late in the third quarter to turn a 42-35 deficit into a 44-42 lead.
Trine made another push down four early in the fourth quarter. A Tara Bieniewicz three-pointer put the Thunder up 52-51 with 7:32 left.
But the Flying Dutch made more plays down the final stretch. Kenedy Schoonveld hit a three-pointer to put Hope up 57-53 with 2:08 to go. Lauren Newman made a couple of free throws in the final 12 seconds.
Ashleigh Thomas had 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Flying Dutch, who scored 26 points off 30 Trine turnovers. Schoonveld added 15 points.
Katy Steers had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists before fouling out for the Thunder. Bieniewicz had 14 points, five rebounds and three steals.
