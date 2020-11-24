The 2020-2021 winter sports season has already been filled with obstacles and challenges due to COVID-19. Because of quarantine issues, wrestling photos were unable to be taken in time for this publication.
Seniors from Eastside’s boys and girls basketball teams and bowling teams are featured.
This preview includes stories, photos and schedules for junior high and high school boys and girls basketball, bowling, gymnastics, swimming and wrestling.
Be sure to follow kpcnews.com, the Butler Bulletin on Facebook and the DeKalb Eastern mobile app for the latest updates, additions, cancellations and postponements.
