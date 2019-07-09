ANGOLA — Thanks to popular request, there will be a dawn patrol flight at this year’s Angola Balloons Aloft.
So, if you see a bright glow over the Angola skyline on Friday, that’s because Phil Clinger will be launching his Liberty balloon approximately 30-40 minutes before dawn, which is just minutes prior to the official start of the 10th Angola Balloons Aloft. The annual media flight at about 7 a.m. is the official start of the event.
A dawn patrol flight is one where a balloon — or multiple balloons — launches in the dark, up to an hour before daylight. The balloon will land at about sunrise.
“Dawn patrol is basically the name we give to launching a balloon before sunrise,” Clinger said.
This is the only time a balloon will be seen flying in the dark. Other than nighttime glows, which are held on Friday and Saturday nights at Balloons Aloft and the balloons do not lift off, balloons only fire up and fly during the daytime, morning and early evening, typically for competitions.
“Very few events get to do this so I’m very excited we get to do this in Angola,” said Marsha Drewes, who along with her husband, Walt, chair the Angola Balloons Aloft planning committee.
“It’s been a request to do this for a few years and I have the right equipment so we decided to do it,” Clinger said.
The equipment necessary to fly in the dark is lighting that’s required by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The launch is planned to take off from Angola High School, home of Balloons Aloft.
“That’s absolutely the intention, as long as the weather allows us to do so,” Clinger said.
Tim Crooks, who handles safety and much of the logistics for the event, said he expects some people might be startled when they hear the sound of the burner of the balloon and see a big glow in the early morning sky.
“Of course there will be calls for UFO sightings,” Drewes chuckled.
Marsha and Walt got to see a sizable dawn patrol at last year’s Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, one of the largest balloon festivals in the world, and were greatly impressed.
To be able to fly in the dark Clinger, Marsha’s son, needed special equipment. Of course, Clinger’s flight will be dependent on the weather.
Clinger will be flying in a balloon named Liberty, which is of patriotic colors.
“It’s actually a brand new balloon. You guys have not seen it (in Angola). It was new late last summer,” Clinger said.
