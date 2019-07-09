In this Oct. 9, 2010, photo, hot air balloons fly in a dawn patrol flight at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Angola Balloons Aloft will have a dawn patrol this year when the festival kicks off predawn on Friday, July 12. Competition Director Phil Clinger is licensed to make a flight in the dark and will be flying this new addition to Balloons Aloft.