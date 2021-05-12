Your bladder changes as you get older.
You can’t control everything that happens with your bladder, but there are precautions you can take to prevent issues such as infections and other problems.
Here are some tips from the National Institute on Aging to keep your bladder healthy as you get older.
Drink water
Water is the liquid of life and this is especially important for your bladder. Water is the best fluid for bladder health. The NIH says most healthy people drink six to eight 8-ounce fluid glasses of water each day. Water should be at the least half of your fluid intake.
For some people, this amount of water can be harmful, so it’s important to speak with your health care provider about how much water you should be drinking a day.
If you drink a lot of sodas, caffeinated drinks or alcohol, you are not getting the amount of water intake a day that you should.
Using the restroom
If you’re drinking plenty of water in a day, that means you will be using the restroom plenty of times. It’s important to use the bathroom often and when needed. NIH suggests you should urinate at least every three to four hours. Holding urine in your bladder for too long can weaken your bladder muscles and make a bladder infection more likely. It is important to take your time in the restroom to make sure you fully empty your bladder. If urine stays in your bladder for too long, you can increase the chances of getting a bladder infection.
Using the restroom can be stressful for some seniors. It is important to make sure you are as relaxed as you can be when using the restroom. Relaxing the muscles around your bladder will make it easier to empty the bladder.
NIH says hovering over the toilet for women can make it hard to relax your muscles, so it is best to sit on the toilet seat.
