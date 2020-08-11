Come ‘hunt’ butterflies at the nature center
LAGRANGE — Join LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department naturalist Leslie Arnold at the Maple Wood Nature Center on Wednesday, August 19, for an easy walk along the wetland to “hunt” for grasshoppers and butterflies.
This program starts at 9 a.m. and lasts approximately one and half-hours. The program is geared toward children ages 5-10 but children of all ages are welcome.
No butterfly hunt would be complete without a net and the parks department will provide all those attending a butterfly net. Online school families are welcome as well.
Children will learn how to make butterfly net as well as learn about the life cycle of insects thanks to a take home life cycle chart.
An adult must accompany every child. This program will take place outside. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, insect repellent, and water bottles. All family groups will be spaced at least six feet apart. Space is limited to 25 people.
To reserve a spot in the hunt, contact Arnold at 463-4022 or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
The Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E 100 S, LaGrange.
