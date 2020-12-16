AUBURN — The DeKalb County Community Corrections Advisory Board Friday honored DeKalb County Judge Kevin P. Wallace in recognition of 10 years of dedicated service and commitment to expand criminal justice intervention initiatives.
Wallace is retiring as judge at the end of the year. He has served as a member of the advisory board since its inception.
DeKalb County was awarded funding from the Indiana Department of Correction in 2010 to start a local community corrections program. Wallace has filled the role of advisory board chairman since 2017 and also played a significant role in the initiatives that lead to the successful completion of the Community Corrections Center and its residential work facility that was completed in early 2020.
The Community Corrections Center includes a 52-bed residential program that offers rehabilitative services and the opportunity to work in the community while serving a jail sentence or additional condition of probation. It has been in operation since Feb. 4.
The advisory board also acknowledged longtime DeKalb County Commissioner Donald Grogg, who also retires later this year. Grogg also has been a participant on the advisory board and supported the Community Corrections Center project.
In 2021, the board will be led by newly elected Chairman Kevin L. Likes. Likes operates a law practice in Auburn serving northeast Indiana including DeKalb, Allen, Steuben, Noble, LaGrange and Whitley counties and serves on the advisory board as its Court Appointed Special Advocate representative. His extensive knowledge of the criminal justice system as well as the needs of the community to enhance recidivism reduction will continue to support the mission of DeKalb County Community Corrections as well as state-funded programs that fall under the umbrella of the advisory board’s oversight responsibilities, the board said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.