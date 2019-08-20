BUTLER — The second year typically goes smoother for both the coach and athletes.
Coaches are more familiar with the abilities of the athletes they have. The athletes know the expectations of the coach. Both are generally more comfortable with the other.
That has been the case with Eastside’s cross country team for 2019.
Returning for his second season, head coach Christian Grube is positive about the potential.
“So far, the season has definitely gotten off to a faster start,” he said. “Many of our runners were able to get a good amount of miles in over the summer, which has allowed us to start off further along than last year.
“This will hopefully translate into a lot of success later on in the season.”
It also helps that most of the boys’ team returns intact.
Seniors Gezahagne Biddle, Jacob Geyer, Braden Vinson and Brock Vinson and junior Konner Lower all competed last year and return for the 2019 season.
Biddle was a First Team All-Northeast Corner Conference selection last year, finishing 13th at the conference meet. He was 11th at the sectional and 27th at the regional, becoming Eastside’s first semi-state qualifier since 1991.
“Gezahagne has been an excellent runner for us throughout his career at Eastside, and I expect this year to be no different,” Grube said. “He is a hard worker and determined this year to run even better than last year, which definitely provides great encouragement to the other runners on the team to try and keep pace.”
Biddle ran 17 minutes, 5 seconds at the NECC meet, 17:19.5 at sectional and 16:55.3 at both regionals and semi-state.
Geyer, Lower and the Vinson twins have all shown they are ready for bigger and better things as well, according to the Eastside coach.
Braden Vinson was 40th at 19:12.0 at conference a year ago. Geyer was 52nd at 20:00. Lower was 59th at 20:35.0. Brock Vinson was 64th at 21:10.0.
Braden Vinson was 46th at the sectional, with Geyer 52nd, Lower right behind him and Brock Vinson at 56th.
“Konner has definitely shown the most improvement since the end of last fall,” Grube said. “(He) has really worked hard over the summer, putting in twice the amount of miles that I challenged my team to do. I really expect great races from him this year.
“The one area that I think all the boys on the team should work on is managing their pace during their races,” Grube said. “As they start to improve over the course of the season, it can be difficult to figure out how hard to run, and when to slow down or speed up during a race.”
Freshman Kennedy Helbert is the only girl out for cross country this season.
“I am very excited for her this year,” Grube said. “She is a good runner, and I am also proud of her for coming out despite being the only girl.
“I have yet to see her run a high school race so I don’t really have any tips for her yet, except to keep her eyes up when she’s running.”
The Blazers compete in the nonscoring DeKalb Invitational today, Aug. 20, and host Central Noble Aug. 27. They return to DeKalb for the Baron Classic on Aug. 31.
“Right now, I think we have a lot of potential to do well this season, both individually and as a team,” Grube said. “I think that our runners are motivated. There is no reason why we can’t start competing for trophies on Saturdays if we all stay healthy.”
