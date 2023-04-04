TODAY
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Prairie Heights at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Fremont at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Bronson (Mich.), 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Angola at Huntington North, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP TRACK & FIELD
East Noble at Angola, 4:45 p.m.
Garrett at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fremont at Prairie Heights, 4:45 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Lakewood Park at West Noble, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Northrop, 5 p.m.
Hamilton at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Prairie Heights at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Adams Central at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Fort Wayne Lions at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
