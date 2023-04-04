TODAY

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Prairie Heights at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Fremont at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Bronson (Mich.), 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Angola at Huntington North, 5:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP TRACK & FIELD

East Noble at Angola, 4:45 p.m.

Garrett at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fremont at Prairie Heights, 4:45 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Central Noble, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Lakewood Park at West Noble, 5 p.m.

DeKalb at Northrop, 5 p.m.

Hamilton at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Prairie Heights at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Adams Central at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Fort Wayne Lions at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

