BUTLER — While Eastside’s girls basketball team bounced back in a big way last season, they didn’t get to claim the big prize, a sectional championship.
Under first-year coach Mike Lortie, the Blazers won 16 games, including victories over two foes that did win sectional championships.
In spite all of the victories last year, Lortie and the Blazers feel like they missed out winning a title of their own.
“We want to continue what we did last year,” he said. “The girls think they have some unfinished business, and I agree. I don’t tthink we ended like we wanted to last year.
“I’ve got a lot of girls back with varsity experience, and expectations are there to do well again this year.”
The Blazers’ season ended with a disappointing 42-34 loss to South Adams, a team they beat by nearly 30 points earlier in the year. Was either result a true indication of either team’s abilities? It’s a question that can’t really be answered.
MacKensie Rieke graduated after averaging 7.9 points per game. Paige Graber also departed, with 2.4 points per game and 67 rebounds.
What is known is the Blazer coach likes where his team is at.
Seniors Jaiden Baker, Sullivan Kessler and Allyson King are expected to be the leaders for this squad.
Kessler scored 273 points for an 11.9 per game average, and eight straight games in double digits. She added 84 rebounds, or 3.7 per contest, to go with 62 assists and 38 steals.
“I’m just excited to cherish my last year in an Eastside jersey, give it all I’ve got my senior year, and to have one last, final ride with my teammates,” Kessler said.
“Every week, we don’t know if we’re going to play or not, so we’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it could potentially be our last.”
King registered 181 points per contest, for a 7.9 per game average. She reached double digits in nine contests and collected 138 rebounds, or six per game.
“I think I’m looking forward to most just playing with everybody, being back on the court finally,” King said. “It was long having to deal with COVID. It’s exciting to be back.”
King believes she has improved with her post moves, and has worked with the team’s guards on more ways to get the ball inside.
While not a big scorer, Baker makes solid contributions on defense and rebounding.
“We’re already ahead of the game,” Baker said. “We already have a familiarity of what to expect going into the season. We’re already prepared mentally; now, it’s time to go out and execute.”
As he talks, Lortie gestures toward players gathered about the floor, led by the seniors.
“I don’t have to say anything. The first 10-20 minutes of practice, it’s theirs,” he said. “They’ve been leading. They were leading in the weight room all fall. When we were able to get in the gym in July, they were leading by example and their voices.
“That experience is really, really good, and they’re pulling the youngsters along, and it’s really been really neat to see.”
Sophomore Grace Kreischer and juniors Mataya Bireley and Skyelar Kessler are ready to make big contributions at the varsity level.
Skyelar Kessler scored 4.5 points per contest while Bireley and Kreischer were among the leading players for a reserve team that compiled a program-best 19-1 record.
“We’re a lot further along than we were a year ago, as far as what we want to do and how we want to do things,” Lortie said. “That’s definitely a plus.
“There’s a lot of pieces fitting together right now. I’m super excited for these guys. It’s going to be a fun year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.