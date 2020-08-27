If you follow arts and crafts or custom furniture communities on social media, you have likely been exposed to pallet projects’ growing popularity.
DIYers are finding unique ways to repurpose the high-quality wood in pallets, typically found in warehouses to store and organize inventory. These unique structures are easily obtainable and can be used in a plethora of ways to update both the interior and exterior of your home.
When committing to trying your hand at creating a one-of-a-kind display for a home improvement project, finding pallets isn’t always difficult. Simply ask business owners in your area if they have any extra units to spare or ask others where they found theirs.
Don’t be hesitant to acquire more than your venture requires, as not all of the boards may be usable. Getting rid of the extra wood is simple and can lead to a fun bonfire with family and friends.
Here are some ideas to get you started on the journey of pallet repurposing.
Create a pallet wall
You can give your home an attractive accent wall by covering it with durable pallet wood and a little craftsmanship. Before you get started, measure the area to determine how much material will be needed. You should also gather tools like construction adhesive, a nail gun, a measuring tape and a table saw.
The first step is to apply a coat of dark-colored paint to the wall that will be covered. Since pallet wood is rarely uniform, this will help cover gaps or small holes featured on the wood.
Next, sand the boards down before applying the caulk to the back and holding them in place with brad nails. Starting at the top, stagger the boards’ lengths so they don’t line up with the pieces above or underneath to give your new wall a unique twist.
Save space
If you’re looking for a way to de-clutter certain areas in your home, pallet shelves can be a great way to save space. Consider building a wine rack to empty space in your cabinets or cooler. A shoe shelf is a beneficial storage creation to keep the entire family’s items in an organized area.
