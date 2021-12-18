MONDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola at Woodlan, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men, Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Trine, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

DeKalb at Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Westview, 6 p.m.

Bluffton at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

New Haven at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastside at Edon, Ohio, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Bremen, 6 p.m.

Woodlan at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Goshen at East Noble, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Westview, 7:30 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Leo at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

Carroll at Garrett, 6:30 p.m.

