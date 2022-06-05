Girls Prep Tennis Angola’s Harris sisters fall in 3-set regional final
LAPORTE — Angola’s No. 1 doubles team of junior Brea Harris and freshman Ava Harris won a semifinal match in the LaPorte Doubles Regional before losing in the final in three sets.
The Harris sisters defeated Lowell’s Madison Polak and Lillian Richardson 6-1, 6-1 in the morning semifinal. But the Hornet duo lost to Plymouth juniors Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones in the regional final Saturday afternoon, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
Rain delayed play for a short time between the second and third sets of the regional final.
The Harris team ended its season with a 25-1 record.
“I could not be more proud of the both of them,” Angola coach Nick Burlingame wrote on Twitter @AHSTennisTeam. “Two awesome tennis players and two amazing individuals!”
