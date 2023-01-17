11 people arrested over holiday weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following their arrests made by law enforcement officers over the holiday weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Dakota M. Bell, 18, of the 200 block of East Spring Street, Fremont, arrested on West Maumee Street at McKinley Street on charges of minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage and driving while intoxicated.
• Anthony L. Burgord, 43, of the 300 block of Clyde Avenue, arrested on Maumee Street at North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
• Damon J. Cook, 45, of the 8700 block of Maysville Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging infraction driving while suspended.
• Robert J. Gaff, 38, of the 7400 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael E. Hughes, 62, of the 8800 block of Austin Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Dustin S. McHale, 28, of the 400 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, arrested in the 9500 block of West C.R. 800N, Orland, on charges of misdemeanor invasion of privacy under a protective order and a warrant alleging resisting law enforcement.
• Nathin M. Rasmussen, 35, of the 200 block of Deborah Drive, Fremont, arrested on North Wayne Street at Harcourt Road on a charge of felony habitual traffic offender.
• Jairo A. Rodriguez-Barrios, 30, of the 4800 block of West Roscoe Street, Chicago, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 50W, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor falsifying a government identification.
• Yimmi O. Rodriguez-Barrios, 28, address not listed, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 50W, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Molly M. Schnepf, 31, of the 700 block of East Broad Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Dustin L. Smith, 28, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery against a family member younger than 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.