COLUMBIA CITY — John A. Whitehead, 49, of Columbia City, was arrested Sept. 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation. He appeared in Whitley County Circuit Court on Sept. 23 for a hearing on violation of probation. The hearing was held until Nov. 4. He remains in Whitley County Jail without bond.
Whitehead also was charged with possession of a machine gun, a Level 5 Felony, in March. A jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 5-6.
According to court records, Whitehead also was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, in February. A jury trial is scheduled for October 22-23.
Paige A. Herendeen, 33, of Churubusco, was in Whitley Circuit Court on Sept. 23 for a hearing on violation of probation after being arrested Aug. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.
Whitley Circuit Court Judge Matthew Rentschler continued the matter without a date at Herendeen’s request. The probation department is to monitor this matter. In 2017 she pleaded guilty to one count of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
Jeremy Brock, 32, appeared in Whitley Circuit Court on Sept. 23, seeking to withdraw his plea of guilty to a charge of aiding in dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony. Brock was arrested March 27 by the Indiana State Police, charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, marijuana, hypodermic needles and driving while suspended prior. A hearing on his motion was set for Oct. 24.
