MIDLAND, Mich. — In a game that nearly went four hours and featured 19 combined runs and 25 hits, the TinCaps snapped their eight-game road losing streak with a 10-9 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Thursday.
The TinCaps (14-25, 47-60) grabbed the lead early, scoring three runs in the top of the first on three hits. Dwanya Williams-Sutton (double) and Michael Curry (single) provided RBI hits in the frame, while Justin Lopez batted in the other score. Williams-Sutton’s hit extended his season-long on-base streak to 19 games.
The Loons (24-15, 67-39) tied the game in the second before taking the lead with a lone run in the third. Fort Wayne took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run single by Curry.
Fort Wayne scored single runs in the fifth (Luke Becker solo home run) and eighth (Williams-Sutton RBI single) the rest of the way, while Great Lakes scored one run in the fourth, two runs in the seventh, and two runs in the ninth.
Upcoming home events are as follows:
Saturday, Aug. 3, 7:05 p.m. vs. West Michigan Whitecaps
Sunday, Aug. 4, 1:05 p.m. vs. West Michigan Whitecaps
Monday, Aug. 5, 7:05 p.m. vs. West Michigan Whitecaps
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 12:05 p.m. vs. West Michigan Whitecaps
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 7:05 p.m. vs. Dayton Dragons
Thursday, Aug. 8, 7:05 p.m. vs. Dayton Dragons
Friday, Aug. 9, 7:05 p.m. vs. Dayton Dragons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.