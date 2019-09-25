KERRVILLE, Texas — The new school year has begun, and children are again taking their lunches to school.
Because children are at higher-than-normal risk for foodborne illness, parents and caregivers need to pack those lunches with food safety in mind, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 50% of annual salmonella infections happen to infants and school-age children.
“Food left at room temperature for too long of a time can put children at risk for foodborne illness,” said Rebecca Dittmar, AgriLife Extension specialist in food protection management, Kerrville, Texas. “This is especially true during the summer months and the first few months of the school year.”
Dittmar noted children typically have a higher risk of foodborne illness as their immune systems are not sufficiently developed to resist the bacteria that can grow on foods.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food at temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees are in the “danger zone” and can allow bacteria to double in number in as little as 20 minutes.
For many foods, leaving them out at room temperature for longer than two hours can be risky.
To help prevent bacteria and foodborne illness, the USDA and Dittmar offer the following tips:
- Use an insulated lunch box or double paper bags.
“If your children are taking a lunch requiring refrigeration, find out if they have access to a refrigerator at school and remind them to put their lunch in it as soon as they get to school,” she said. “And be sure to clearly mark your child’s name on the bag or container.”
- Use cold packs to cool perishable items such as lunch meats, eggs, cheese, milk and yogurt.
“These cold packs should also be used even in insulated lunch boxes or bags when there’s perishable food inside,” Dittmar said. “You can also freeze water or juice and use that to keep perishables cold, and the liquids should thaw by lunchtime.”
While preparing foods in advance for school lunches is fine, Dittmar said it’s best to pack them just before the child leaves for school.
“You can freeze some food for lunches, but it’s not always a good idea to freeze all the ingredients,“ she said. “For example, it’s usually not best to freeze complete
