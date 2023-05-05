Prep Track & Field Big happenings for AHS
ANGOLA — It was a big senior night for Angola’s track and field teams Thursday as they defeated Fremont and Hamilton behind Angola Middle School.
The Hornet girls clinched the Northeast Corner Conference Eastern Division title after outscoring the Eagles 117-13 and the Marines 120-3.
The Angola boys won 98-32 over Fremont and 119-2 over Hamilton. Hornet standout Alex Meyer set a new school record in the 400-meter dash by finishing the race in 50.61 seconds.
Prep Softball Fremont loses, Blazers win
BENTON — Fremont lost to Fairfield 4-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Thursday.
The Falcons outhit the Eagles 6-4. Fremont scored both of its runs in the fifth inning to cut the deficit in half.
Khloe Glendening contained a strong Fairfield team in a complete game effort for the Eagles, but took the loss. She allowed three earned runs in six innings, walked one, hit a batter and struck out four.
Glendening walked twice, singled and scored a run at the plate. Kate Gannon doubled. Lexi Stevens singled, scored and stole a base.
At Denny Feagler Field in Garrett Thursday, Eastside stayed undefeated with a 10-1 victory over the Railroaders. The Class 2A third-ranked Blazers (6-0 NECC) had 13 hits and Natalie Lower (8-0) pitched a two-hitter.
Hornets grind past Chargers
LIGONIER — Alyssa Kyle hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and pitched a complete game two-hitter to lead Angola to a 3-1 Northeast Corner Conference victory over West Noble on Thursday.
Kyle allowed an unearned run in the first inning. She struck out 11 and walked one.
Kyle, Eleanore Knauer and Kendall Sturges had two hits apiece and scored a run apiece for the Hornets.
Hailey Moser drove in Julia Vargas for the Chargers’ lone run. Vargas and Emily Thompson each had a single.
Krider went the distance and took the pitching loss for West Noble. She allowed two earned runs, six hits and one walk, and struck out five.
Panthers pound Westview
EMMA — Karis Johns returned to her alma mater where she played and coached on Thursday and her Prairie Heights Panthers defeated Westview 15-3 in six innings in Northeast Corner Conference action.
Trinity Pratt pitched a complete game win for the Panthers while going 4-for-5 at the plate with a home run, a double, a stolen base, three runs scored and six runs batted in. She allowed one earned run, six hits and two walks while striking out five.
Emma Allen reached base in all five plate appearances for PH with four hits and a walk, stole three bases, drove in three runs and scored twice. Olivia Boots was 2-for-4 with a doubled, two runs and three RBIs. Ella Coney scored three runs, and Madi Strater had two hits and two RBIs.
Hope Bortner, Kyiah Michels and Myra Miller all had a hit and scored a run for the Warriors. Bortner also walked while Michels drove in a run.
East Noble beat by Leo
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Class 3A No. 1 Leo 13-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference game Thursday.
Ellie Sauder, Haylee Schott and Carley Funk homered for the Lions. Sauder, Mackenzie Arroyo and Anna Wells combined on the three-hit shutout and struck out 15. Sauder went the first three innings and got the win.
LPC loses to Bombers
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Edon (Ohio) 10-2 on Thursday.
The Bombers scored three runs in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie, then scored five more runs in the final two innings.
Freshman Adison Briner had four hits, including three doubles, and two runs batted in for Edon. Classmate Maddison Ogden was 3-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored and two RBIs.
Grace Merkel and Ava West each had two hits for the Panthers. Reese Lindblom singled, drove in a run and scored a run.
Prep Baseball Steury no-hits Chargers
LIGONIER — Micah Steury threw a five-inning no-hitter against West Noble Thursday to lead Angola to an 11-0 victory in a Northeast Corner Conference game.
Steury pitched to the minimum 15 batters, threw 60 pitches and struck out 10. A walk to Brady Shields kept Steury from throwing a perfect game. Shields was part of a Hornet double play.
Blake Miller was 2-for-4 with a double, reached on an error, scored three runs, stole three bases and drove in two runs to lead the Angola offense.
Payton Fulton, Brayden Duke and Brayden Mowery had two hits apiece for the Hornets. Fulton and Duke each scored two runs. Fulton and Mowrey each had two RBIs. Duke also stole two bases.
Korbin Roan also had two runs and two stolen bases for Angola.
Fremont wins at Edon
EDON, Ohio — Fremont defeated Edon 9-0 on Friday.
Jackson Foster and Cayden Hufnagle combined on the two-hit shutout for the Eagles. Foster pitched the first four innings to get the win, striking out three. Hufnagle also had three hits and three runs batted in.
Tyler Miller had four hits and two RBIs for Fremont (6-8). Brody Foulk had three hits, and Kaiden Barnes drove in two runs.
Blazers get past Garrett
GARRETT — Eastside only had two hits Thursday, but still defeated Garrett 3-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference game.
The Blazers scored twice in the third inning. Each team scored a run in the seventh.
Parker Skelly drove in Luke Holcomb for the Railroaders. Holcomb had three hits.
Luke Byers was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Garrett. He went the distance, allowed two earned runs, walked four and struck out 12.
In other area action Thursday, Churubusco’s junior varsity team traveled to defeat Hamilton’s varsity squad 17-8.
Lakers down Cougars
ALBION — Lakeland defeated Central Noble 7-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Thursday.
Sophomore Carson Mickem pitched a complete game win, scored twice and tripled for the Lakers. He allowed an earned run, three hits and two walks and struck out six.
Cole Frost was 2-for-3 with two runs scored for Lakeland. Drannon Miller scored twice, drove in two runs, singled and walked. Brayden Holbrook had two hits.
Carter Wilkinson tripled and scored a run for the Cougars. Lane Wolfe hit a double.
Max Engle stymies Heights
EMMA — Max Engle threw a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to lead Westview to a 9-0 Northeast Corner Conference win over Prairie Heights on Thursday.
Engle also had two doubles and three runs batted in on offense. He issued three walks.
Mason Wire had three hits, two RBIs and a run scored for the Warriors. Matty Mortrud was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBIs. Kylen Bender scored twice pinch running for Engle.
East Noble loses to Norwell
KENDALLVILLE — Norwell scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally and beat East Noble 5-4 in a Northeast 8 Conference game on Thursday.
Drew Graft had a two-run double as part of the Norwell comeback.
Gunnar Wiley allowed three runs (one earned) and five hits in six and one-third innings for East Noble with four walks and three strikeouts. Owen Ritchie took the loss in relief.
Parker Kerr singled, walked, had a sacrifice, and drove in two runs for East Noble. Reese Rouch and Jackson Leedy both doubled and scored a run. Deegan Munk scored two runs.
Prep Girls Tennis Hornets top Lakers, FHS
ANGOLA — Angola played two Northeast Corner Conference opponents on the same evening for the second straight day Thursday and defeated Lakeland and Fremont both by 4-1 scores.
The Hornets took care of their business on senior day.
The freshman No. 2 doubles team of Sydney Burkholder and Katie McElhoe won in three sets to give the Eagles their only point.
Fremont and Angola played to a 3-3 tie in the junior varsity dual.
Angola 4, Lakeland 1
Singles: 1. Ava Harris (A) won 6-0, 6-0. 2. Maya Harris (A) won 6-0, 6-0. 3. McKenna Powers (A) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Alli Christman-Frances Krebs (A) won 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2. 2. Evelyn Stoy-Reese Weber (A) lost 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
Angola 4, Fremont 1
Singles: 1. A. Harris (A) def. Chloe Hilvers 6-1, 6-1. 2. M. Harris (A) def. Delaney Bock 6-0, 6-0. 3. Powers (A) def. Ayrianne Gaskill 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Christman-Krebs (A) def. Erica Cain-Andrea Barry 7-5, 6-2. 2. Sydney Burkholder-Katie McElhoe (F) def. E. Stoy-R. Weber 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Lakewood Park sets season record for dual victories
SOUTH WHITLEY — Lakewood Park Christian won its 10th dual of the season Thursday to set a new program record for wins in a season. The Panthers defeated Whitko 3-2.
LPC’s wins came from Lauren Korte at No. 1 singles, Ava Black at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Olivia Crider and Ellie Golm.
Chargers get past Eagles
CHURUBUSCO — West Noble nipped Churubusco 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Thursday at Churubusco Community Park.
The closest match of the dual was at No. 2 singles where Charger Isabella Bartlett won both sets in tiebreakers over Eagle Kendall Stucky, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-3).
West Noble won two different junior varsity duals by the same 3-2 score.
West Noble 3, Churubusco 2
Singles: 1. Kora Hilbish (WN) def. Kaylynn Boggess 6-3, 6-4. 2. Isabella Bartlett (WN) def. Kendall Stucky 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-3). 3. Alyssa Powell (CH) def. Jaki Macias 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Avery Kruger-Callista Replogle (WN) def. Eva Refeld-Addy Winget 6-3, 6-3. 2. Reagan Baker-Miriam Kline (CH) def. Ashlyn Seigel-Payton Eash 6-0, 6-1.
Heights defeats Archers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights won its second dual of the season on Thursday, defeating Fort Wayne South Side 5-0. The Panthers only lost eight games in the non-conference dual.
PH won the junior varsity dual 6-0. McKenzie Myers won the singles match for the Panthers 6-2, and Alyssa Burger and Sophie Harris won in doubles 6-0.
Prairie Heights 5,
Fort Wayne South Side 0
Singles: 1. Kylee Leland (PH) def. Susana Reyes 6-0, 6-0. 2. Sophia Adamski (PH) def. Jeanelly Hernandez 6-1, 6-0. 3. Ashley Emerlander (PH) def. Hser Hser Can 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Katie Rheinheimer-Bailey DeLancey (PH) def. Giselle Colin-Hailey Pineda 6-1, 6-0. 3. Abby Myers-Sabrina Hinkle (PH) def. Melanie Reyes-Paris Bevelle 6-1, 6-2.
Knights, Cougars lose
East Noble lost to Norwell 5-0 Thursday in a Northeast 8 Conference dual Thursday while Central Noble lost 5-0 at Northeast Corner Conference leader Fairfield.
In Kendallville, Norwell won the junior varsity dual 10-0.
In Benton, the Cougars had junior varsity wins from Ellie Clevenger at No. 1 singles, Bryonna Hayes at No. 2 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Aida McDonald and Kaedynce Bollet.
Norwell 5, East Noble 0
Singles: 1. Addy Heyerly (N) def. Bree Walmsley 6-2, 6-4. 2. McKenna McNabb (N) def. Sadie Potts 6-2, 6-0. 3. Delaney Hoover (N) def. Ella Edwards 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Annabelle Johnson-Macy Felger (N) def. Maria Bona-Brooke Lindsey 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jordyn Xayyachack-Idoia Ochoa (N) def. Rylie Pasztor-Payton Quake 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-2).
Huntington North tops Barons
WATERLOO — Huntington North won a Northeast 8 Conference dual over DeKalb Thursday 5-0.
The Vikings also won the junior varsity match 6-2. Sara Hamagucchi and Allyson Kinsey won singles matches for DeKalb.
On Wednesday, DeKalb defeated NE8 foe New Haven 5-0.
DeKalb singles players Sophie Pfister, Lainy Newbauer and Sydney Shambaugh did not lose a game in taking straight-set victories.
The DeKalb doubles teams of Kennlee Dick and Maddie Hickman, and Evie Pepple and Katelynne Hartsough also enjoyed straight-set wins.
DeKalb took the junor varsity match 8-0. Hamagucchi, Kinsey, Abby Hickman and Ana Cid Gonzalez were singles winners for the Barons.
DeKalb’s JV got doubles wins from the teams of Nicole Azzue and Mackenzie Clark, Kali Wyatt and Paige Fillenwarth, Lily Armstrong and Gracie Pinnington, and Pierceton Burley and Marin Hall.
Huntington North 5, DeKalb 0
Singles: 1. Kylee Burnau (HN) def. Sophie Pfister 6-4, 6-4. 2. Mallory Kline (HN) def. Lainy Newbauer 6-1, 6-1. 3. 3. Hannah Szelis (HN) def. Sydney Shambaugh 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Gabby Leichty-Avery Benewitz def. Kennlee Dick-Maddie Hickman 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 6-1. 2. Morgan Bettery-Sam Weicht (HN) def. Evie Pepple-Katelynne Hartsough 5-7 (7-9), 6-4, 6-2.
DeKalb 5, New Haven 0
Singles: 1. Sophie Pfister (DK) def. Malee Snodgrass 6-0, 6-0. 2. Lainy Newbauer (DK) def. Kendall Rowland 6-0, 6-0. 3. Sydney Shambaugh (DK) def. Elia Colin 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Maddie Hickman-Kennlee Dick (DK) def. Jessica Didion-Aaliyah Casiano. 2. Evie Pepple-Kaitlynne Hartsough (DK) def. Nakia Capers-Brooke Thronhil 6-1, 6-1.
Prep Boys Volleyball Growing pains continue for East Noble, DeKalb squads
East Noble recently competed well in two losses on the road. It was swept at Carroll 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 on Thursday, and fell in five sets at Snider on Tuesday, 15-25, 17-25, 25-9, 25-15, 15-10.
On Wednesday in Fort Wayne, DeKalb lost to Homestead 25-16, 30-28, 25-11.
